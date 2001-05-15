Checketts checks out of MSG

In the wake of the New York Knicks early exit from the NBA playoffs, Madison Square Garden President and Chief Executive Dave Checketts exited his post on Tuesday.

MSG parent company Cablevision Systems Corporation and Checketts indicated that the decision was mutual. Checketts, 45, had been president of Madison Square Garden since 1994. While no reasons were given, the Knicks early playoff exit and the New York Rangers failure to make the NHL playoffs were certainly contributing factors. James Dolan, who chairs the Garden's board of directors, which also includes Cablevision's Chairman Charles Dolan and Vice Chairman Robert Lemle, also announced that Cablevision will undertake an immediate nationwide search for a new MSG president. Seth Abraham, who left his post as president of HBO Sports to become MSG executive vice president is considered a leading candidate for the post. - Richard Tedesco