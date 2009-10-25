Chavez To Run WSNS

Celia Chavez has been named president and general manager at Telemundo’s WSNS Chicago. She was previously president and general manager at KBLR Las Vegas and KDEN Denver and has put in 14 years with Telemundo.

"Celia Chavez has been a valuable member of the Telemundo family for many years. She brings tremendous sales, operation and leadership skills and we are very excited to have her lead our team in Chicago," said Telemundo Station Group President Ronald J. Gordon.

Telemundo also announced that Erika Diaz was promoted to station manager at KSTS San Francisco-San Jose. Most recently the operations manager, she’s put in 22 years at KSTS.