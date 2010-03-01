Chasing Men of a Certain Age, but Not Conan

As TNT prepares to unveil its first unaired originals of Southland

on March 2, Turner Entertainment Networks President Steve Koonin

says he considers the NBC castoff "one of the tougher projects we've ever

done." And speaking of properties jettisoned by NBC, Koonin also says that

Turner has not reached out to Conan O'Brien, but allows that he would "never

say never" to the host, despite the success of George Lopez on TBS in

late night.

In a wide-ranging chat with B&C Executive

Editor Melissa Grego, Koonin speaks about all of this, plus why cable is going

to steal a bigger piece of the upfront pie. An edited transcript of the

interview follows.

How are you feeling about Southland as

unaired originals begin

this week?

This is one of the

tougher projects we've ever done, because there's really not an experience in a

playbook. It was difficult to wrap our arms around it. It's not an original

that we've been seeding and launching, and it's also not an acquired show like

a Mentalist or Law & Order that has a track record. So, I'm

cautiously optimistic, but with a big capital C in "cautious" because I just

don't know; I don't have a feel for it. I hope it works.

Men of a Certain Age just

wrapped its first season this week. You've ordered a second. Did it perform as

you hoped?

This show surpassed

every expectation I had. Our criteria are critical success, for which we got a

check-plus; adding value to sales clients and cable affiliates, that's a

check-plus; and potential in ratings, [another] check-plus. It couldn't have

performed better than it did.

What are your thoughts on Conan O'Brien?

I think Conan O'Brien

is a terrific talent. If Conan chooses to put his brand with the right brand,

he can do extremely well. It depends what his needs are and his agenda is. We

have entered late night for the first time with George Lopez, and we're

extremely pleased with the show. One of our key strategies on TBS is youth and

diversity, and George is helping us with youth and diversity. So, we don't have

a need [for Conan], but I guess at the end of the day we'll never say never.

What would you do with O'Brien if Turner got him?

I can only answer the question if we had a

plan to grab Conan, but truthfully our networks don't at this point in time. To

just look at a person like Conan and be able to tell you what we'd do, how we'd

do, how it would work, we haven't done the due diligence and I'm not sure [we

would] until we hear from his people that that's something they're interested

in. The point is we've not pursued him; if [Conan's camp is] interested in

having a conversation with us, we're happy to. But we have George Lopez

in its infancy, one of the most ambitious projects cable has ever undertaken, a

200-night-a-year talk show. We're not sitting here talking about adding our

second one.

Is there anything out there that is getting ratings and heat

that you're not doing?

I think lifestyle programming has really

caught on. I applaud the Food Network. What used to be a business of cooking

shows and stand-and-stir has turned into terrific entertainment. And I am a big

fan of it. I think lifestyle nets like Food Network and Travel Channel have

really done a great job. They are true to their brand. I am fascinated by and

respect brand-centric networks that stay consistent rather than try to find the

next hot thing.

What are the emphases, or the business stories, you aim to

get across to marketers about your cable network brands in 2010?

One of the big headlines is TruTV shaking

up the 18-49 [demo]. It has crashed the top 10 and has stayed in the top 10,

and has had tremendous growth since it's been rebranded.

You said recently that three years ago, cable got some 30% of

the upfront take to broadcast's 70%, but that has changed. What will the split

be this upfront season?

I'm not being evasive, but I don't predict

percentages because that's for the ad sales people. The point that I was making

is that the idea of cable as a viable substitution for broadcast has absolutely

been ceded. And it's not only ceded, it is accepted.

But better than the 30-70 that you referred to?

Exactly. This isn't revolution, this is

evolution. And this is fact-based evolution. And the facts are showing the

audience is shifting to cable, the money is following and it will happen over

time. It's not a one-year process. We're in our third year of doing an upfront

during broadcast week. Now it's an accepted fact, and it's absolutely part of

the thinking today. When we introduced the concept, it was a bit alien.