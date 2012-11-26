Chase Carey Q&A to Keynote NAB Show

News Corp. president and CEO Chase Carey will participate in

the National Association of Broadcasters' opening session Q&A at its annual

show in Las Vegas, NAB said Monday.

NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith will do the questioning at

the opening keynote session of the convention on April 8, and will also deliver

his "State of the Broadcast Industry" address.

"As a leading executive of one of the world's

preeminent media companies, Chase Carey has valuable insight into today's

multi-platform global media environment," said Smith in a statement.

"I look forward to our conversation at the NAB Show and hearing Mr.

Carey's vision of what the future holds for the media business worldwide."

By that time the "state" may or may not include

the FCC's final framework for spectrum incentive auctions. The FCC has targeted

mid-2013 for a final vote, so the show may come before that decision is made.

News Corp. has been out front in broadcasters' battle

with former News Corp. exec Barry Diller over Aereo, the Internet video service

that is either a remote antenna/DVR combination akin to Cablevision's remote

DVR functionality, or a copyright-violating retransmission of broadcast content

without compensation, depending on which side of the battle one is on.