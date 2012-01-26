Charytan to Head New Comcast Legal/Regulatory Group

Comcast has created a new legal/regulatory group headed by

Lynn Charytan, Comcast's VP of legal and regulatory affairs, which will be a legal

and regulatory advocacy response umbrella over both the cable operator and NBCU.

Charytan will report to former National Cable & Telecommunications

Association President Kyle McSlarrow, president of Comcast/NBCU Washington.

The group will provide corporate wide legal advice that factors in both Comcast

cable and NBCU businesses, including overseeing compliance with the deal

conditions set out in the NBCU deal. The group will oversee all legal filings and compliance, including at the

FCC, SEC, FTC, filings in court proceedings and state and local agencies. Comcast is

currently in the midst of a flurry of filings on the Tennis Channel complaint,

looking to stay enforcement until its appeals have been exhausted.

Charytan came to Comcast in November 2010 from WilmerHale, where she was a

partner in the communications practice.

Former FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker remains head of government

affairs for NBCU.