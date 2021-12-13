Charter to Offer Free 12 Months of Peacock Premium to Its 16 Million Remaining Spectrum TV Customers

Charter Communications is offering Peacock Premium streaming free for one year to its nearly 16 million Spectrum TV subscribers.

Those customers who subscribe only to Spectrum Internet, meanwhile, can receive three free months of of the $4.99-a-month Comcast/NBCUniversal-owned SVOD service.

The offer starts Monday. Users can visit peacocktv.com/spectrum to sign up. Charter agreed to offer Peacock as part of a broader program licensing deal with NBCU announced back in January.

“As the video landscape rapidly changes, we are committed to innovating and finding ways to provide the most valuable content to our customers, wherever and whenever they want, and making Peacock Premium available to millions of Spectrum customers nationwide furthers this goal," said Tom Montemagno, executive VP of programming acquisition for Charter, in a statement.

It's the second recent aggressive promotional deal tied to Peacock, with NBCU and Google launching a promo that gives purchasers of Android TV and Google TV-enabled devices free from Nov. 22 - Dec. 31 access to Peacock Premium.

Peacock Premium is already free to Comcast's more than 18.5 million Xfinity TV customers.

Usage of free, ad-supported Peacock appears to be robust, with Comcast reporting 54 million signups through September 30. But enlistments for the partially ad-supported $4.99 Peacock Premium tier, as well as the $9.99-a-month completely ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, are believes to be under 20 million. And the projections look even worse for those actually seeing a monthly $4.99 or $9.99 hit to a credit card.

While Comcast and NBCU look to expand the pool of possible Peacock Premium subscribers through promos, they're also making content. Last week, NBCU announced that all films on the 2022 Universal Filmed Entertainment Group slatge would stream exclusively on Peacock just 45 days after their theatrical premiere. ■