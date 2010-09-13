Charter Starts Itemizing Retrans Bucks in Taxes/Fees Portion of Cable Bills

In the latest salvo in the retrans battles, cable operator

Charter Communications has started itemizing the price increases it says it is

having to pass along to customers because of retransmission consent deals

On its Web site, Charter explains to customers that they

will start seeing a "Broadcast TV Surcharge" in the "taxes and

fees" section of their cable bills. "These local TV signals were

historically made available to Charter at no cost, or low cost. However, in

recent years the prices demanded by local broadcast TV stations have

necessitated that we pass these costs on to customers," says Charter.

Charter has

notified its franchisees as it would "anything new" that concerns

customers in their communities," according to a spokeswoman.

Charter defines the charge as a "pass through

reflecting charges assessed to Charter by the owners of local broadcast, or

local "network-affiliated," TV stations. It points out that while

some broadcasters have not asked for payment for carriage--the ones who elect

must-carry--but that "other local TV stations require significant payment

from Charter, and it is their charges that are reflected in the Broadcast TV

Surcharge."



Federal law requires cable bills to be "fully itemized," including, "but

not limited to," basic, premium and equipment charges. But the "taxes and fees"

section traditionally features things like Universal Service Fund

contributions, E911taxes, sales taxes and other government-issue obligations.

Charter has been

passing along retrans payments to customers already, said the

spokesperson, but will now itemize that charge for its customers. The

charges will start showing up on the October

bill.

Charter joined with Time Warner and other cable and

satellite operators earlier this year to ask the FCC to fix what it says is a

"broken" retrans system skewed in favor of broadcasters to the

detriment of consumers and their wallets.