Charter Shares Dip on Higher Q3 Capex

An unexpected rise in capital expenditures in the third

quarter helped drive Charter Communications stock down about 2% Tuesday, but

analysts seemed optimistic that the St. Louis-based MSO was moving forward

according to plan.

Charter reported somewhat sluggish 4% revenue growth to $1.9

billion and cash flow declined 0.5% to $651million, missing analysts' consensus

estimates of 4.2% revenue 2.8% cash flow growth, respectively. Basic-video

losses of 73,000 in the period were above aggressive consensus of a loss of

45,000 video customers, while the company beat estimates by 10,000 subscribers

on the high-speed data front, adding 78,000 commercial and residential

customers.

But the real concern it appeared from investors was a 60%

rise in capital expenditures to $488 million in the period, from $304 million

in the prior year and well above consensus estimates of $412 million. While

Charter said the spike was due to an increase in spending on customer premises

equipment, it appeared to spook investors at least for a little while on

Tuesday.

