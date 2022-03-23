Charter Says 200 Mbps Minimum Broadband Speeds Now the Norm System-wide

Charter Communications said Wednesday that it has doubled broadband starting speeds in 33 markets to 200 Megabits per second, the last remaining areas in its 41-state footprint to do so.

Charter first said it would increase the minimum speed of its broadband service to 200 Mbps several years ago. Around that time the minimum speeds in most of Charter’s markets -- and for most of its peers -- was about 100 Mbps.

The faster 200 Mbps minimum speeds are available now to new Spectrum Internet customers throughout the newly launched markets, and the company will automatically increase speeds for current residential customers with Spectrum Internet packages in the coming weeks.

Included among the new markets to receive the new minimum speeds are: Duluth-Superior, Minnesota; Kalamazoo, Michigan; La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Medford-Klamath Falls, Oregon.; Missoula, Montana; Reno, Nevada; Saginaw-Bay City, Michigan; San Luis Obispo, California; Traverse City-Cadillac, Michigan; and Yakima-Tri-Cities, Washington.

“Beginning today, 200 Mbps is the starting speed of Spectrum Internet in every market we serve,” said Charter SVP Internet & Voice Products Carl Leuschner in a press release. “We are doubling starting speeds available to millions of additional homes, providing even more speed for streaming, remote work, and staying connected with family and friends — with no modem fees, data caps or contracts.” ■