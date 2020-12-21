Charter Promises 200 Mbps Base Speeds in 17 More Markets

Charter Communications just announced that it has doubled the base download speed for approximately 8 million homes in 17 U.S. markets, expanding the entry-level download speed in those households to 200 megabits per second.

Charter said it will automatically increase speeds for current residential customers with new Spectrum Internet packages in the affected markets in the first quarter. The markets include Albany, N.Y.; Beaumont, Texas; Buffalo, N.Y.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; Cheyenne, Wyo.; Columbia, Mo.; Elmira, N.Y.; Lexington, Ky.; Orlando, Fla.; Palm Springs, Calif.; Rochester, Minn.; Rochester, N.Y.; Savannah, Ga.; Springfield, Mo.; Syracuse, N.Y.; Tampa, Fla.; and Tri-Cities, Tenn.

Charter said that starting speeds of 200 Mbps are now available to nearly 75% of the company’s 41-state service area.

Is Charter Delivering?

Arbitrating connection speed near Downtown Los Angeles, Multichannel News clocked in with a downstream speed of just 50.20 Mbps over WiFi. This was after positioning a newer model Macbook Pro three feet away from a leased Charter DOCSIS 3.0 gateway, with no obstructions. And it was the fastest of three attempts (20.58 Mbps was the slowest).

As you’d expect, download speed improved dramatically, to just over 152 Mbps, after plugging an Ethernet-equipped Dell laptop directly into the gateway. But we still couldn’t get close to the advertised 200 Mbps speed.

A Charter press rep responsively set us up with a tech support visit for later this afternoon. We’ll update this story to include results of the troubleshooting.

Notably, a Charter subscribing colleague in Yorba Linda, an Orange County suburb about 40 miles south of Los Angeles, conducted his own speed test for us. The downstream speed clocked in at 134.57 Mbps over wireless on a plan rated at 400 Mbps, again with the subscriber connecting over WiFi right next to the gateway, with no obstructions.

Customer reviews of Spectrum internet service, meanwhile, does reveal other instances of significant under-delivery.

A New York City colleague, however, tested at 223 Mbps over WiFi, with the cable operator over-delivering on the 200 Mpbs advertised base speed.

For Charter customers, the issue of advertised speed is a sensitive one, given that the cable company this month upped the price of broadband-only subscriptions by $5 a month. Those who pay for traditional Spectrum pay TV were spared the price increase.