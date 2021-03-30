Charter Promotes Mike Reid to Senior VP Corporate Services

Charter Communications said Tuesday that it has promoted Mike Reid to senior VP of corporate services. In his new position, Reid will oversee Charter’s corporate real estate and portfolio administration, facilities management, fleet management and travel management departments. He will continue to report to executive VP of financial and business planning, James Nuzzo.

“Throughout the past year, Mike has served as a company leader in our COVID-19 response, support and re-entry planning, and continues to help lead efforts to prepare for a post-pandemic workplace experience,” Nuzzo said in a press release. “His professionalism and communication skills and implementation of our corporate services roadmap have provided significant value to the company over the past two and a half years.”

Reid has played a key role in overseeing Charter’s corporate real estate strategy. In 2020, he executed hundreds of real estate transactions, including support for more than 180 new Spectrum stores, and dozens of site construction and retrofit projects. Additionally, Reid is overseeing the construction of Charter’s new corporate headquarters at 400 Washington Boulevard in Stamford.

Reid joined Charter in 2018 from CenturyLink, where he served as the global corporate real estate and facilities management leader for Level 3 Communications, prior to their acquisition by CenturyLink. He also held global corporate services senior leadership roles for several international corporations across the pharmaceutical, life sciences and building materials industries.