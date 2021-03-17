Charter Promotes Alison Hellman to SVP Content, Strategy and Marketing for Spectrum Networks

Charter Communications said it has promoted Alizon Hellman to senior vice president of Content, Strategy and Marketing for its Spectrum Networks. She will continue to report to Spectrum Networks EVP Mike Bair.

Hellman joined Charter in 2016 as group vice president of marketing and most recently led the launch of Charter’s Spectrum News app, which has nearly 1 million downloads to date. She also has played a pivotal role in the expansion of the Spectrum Network’s footprint, with recent network launches in Dallas and Asheville, North Carolina.

Prior to joining Charter Hellman spent seven years at the Madison Square Garden Co., ultimately as SVP of Marketing and Promotion, and nearly three years at Rainbow Media -- now AMC Networks -- in various marketing and digital roles.

“Alison’s leadership and deep understanding of audience behavior and marketplace dynamics have been key to the successful expansion of Spectrum Networks into new markets,” Bair said in a press release. “She has built a best-in-class social and marketing operation, expanding Spectrum News’ audience and leading growth initiatives to drive additional value for our consumers, giving them the ability to watch our news content wherever and whenever they want.”

In her new role, Hellman will oversee content and product initiatives, as well as digital strategy for Spectrum Networks’ more than 30 local networks across the country. She will continue to manage insights and research, marketing, partnerships, and centralized content (including the company’s D.C. Bureau and National News Hub and the app).