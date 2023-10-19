Charter Promotes Michelle Powell to Senior VP

Charter Communications has promoted Michelle Powell to senior VP of customer operations and business integration.

In the role, Powell will serve as the primary point of communication between Charter’s product, engineering and information technology departments. She will lead a team focused on the integration of business requirements for residential and small to medium-sized business customers.

“Her contributions over the years, and across multiple departments, have been impressive, and enabled us to execute with efficiency while growing Charter’s business,” said Cliff Hagan, executive VP of customer operations, to whom Powell reports.

“Consumers’ needs grow, new competition emerges and technology advances, and that requires a nimble mindset,“ Hagan said. ”I am confident that Michelle, in this new role, will continue to accelerate our collective success.”

Powell joined Charter in 2015 as VP of business integrations, guiding the company through its acquisition of Time Warner Cable. Prior to Charter, she spent more than 20 years with Cablevision Systems in business integration.

Also promoted was Greg McMichael, who has been named senior VP of Spectrum Stores. McMichael will succeed Patty Eliason following the 20-plus-year Charter vet's retirement next year.

McMichael joined Time Warner Cable in 2009 from Comcast, and has served as senior VP of customer service since the merger in 2016.

Accompanying McMichael is Bob Calabro, who will move into the former’s prior role as senior VP of customer service.

Calabro also joined Charter from Comcast in 2011 at the VP level with oversight of four customer-care call centers. Before that, he held various roles in the customer operations area at Comcast.