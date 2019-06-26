Charter Makes Executive Changes

Charter Communications is making some executive changes, expanding the role of chief financial officer Christopher Winfrey and chief product officer Rich DiGeronimo while announcing the planned retirements of a trio of executives, the company said Wednesday.

Winfrey will expand his areas of oversight to include Charter’s large enterprise business, Spectrum Enterprise, and its Spectrum Reach advertising business. Charter executive VP and president of Spectrum Enterprise Phil Meeks and Charter EVP and president of Spectrum Reach David Kline will report to Winfrey beginning July 1. As planned, Meeks will retire in January 2020. Winfrey will continue to report to Charter chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge.

DiGeronimo will add technology officer to his title beginning July 1, overseeing engineering and IT, in addition to his current leadership of Charter’s product team. DiGeronimo will continue to report to Charter president and chief operating officer John Bickham.

Executive VP of IT and engineering Jim Blackley will continue to report to Rutledge and assist on the transition until his planned retirement in 2020.

Cliff Hagan, SVP of shared services, customer operations, will be promoted to EVP customer operations, succeeding Kathleen Mayo, who will retire in August.

“These changes demonstrate the depth of leadership at Charter and positions the company for continued success,” Rutledge said in a press release. “Chris, Rich and Cliff are proven leaders whose contributions have been significant to the current success at Charter. Their skill, passion, and commitment to excellence should continue to serve the company well into the future.”

“I also want to thank Phil, Jim and Kip for their countless contributions to Charter over the years,” Rutledge continued. “With his leadership and understanding of the telecommunications industry, Phil has built the enterprise business to the success it is today; Jim has been the driving force behind the design, development, and introduction of technologies that have transformed our platforms, the industry and advanced this company; and Kip’s innovative vision and commitment to a company-wide focus on the customer has been key to developing a well-trained and properly equipped service operation dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. They are true industry icons whose leadership, knowledge and operational expertise were key components behind the success and growth experienced at Charter. They will be missed and we wish them great retirements.”