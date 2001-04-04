Charter picks up National Geo

Charter Communications has agreed to carry The National Geographic Channel, the joint venture between National Geographic Television and the Fox Cable Networks Group that debuted in January of this year.

The cable carrier will launch the channel to two-thirds of its customers over the next four years. This will boost National Geographic carriage commitments to 32 million homes over the next five years, or about 40% of the nearly 80 million now receiving broadband television.

Presently, National Geographic is available in about 10 million homes.

- Susanne Ault