Charter to oversee GBI

Charter Communications Inc.'s Charter Media and Time Warner Cable announced an agreement Monday giving the former oversight over the Greater Birmingham Interconnect in Alabama effective July 29.

With Charter now selling cable inventory for both MSOs, this will mean,

"Instead of working with two companies for rates and commercial time,

advertisers can go to one source to do business," Charter Media regional

director of ad sales Farrel Ryder said in a prepared statement.

GBI is a partnership involving, besides Charter and Time Warner Cable,

Comcast Corp. and Cable One Inc.