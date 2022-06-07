Charter Opens New Connecticut Headquarters

Charter Communications officially opened its new Stanford, Connecticut headquarters Monday, a state-of-the-art facility that has been five years in the making.

Charter first unveiled plans for a new Stanford HQ in 2017. The new facility was officially unveiled on Monday (June 6) in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons. Located in the city’s revitalized Harbor Point neighborhood, Charter’s new corporate campus provides the company’s Stamford-based employees with an amenity-rich, commuter-friendly workspace with room for continued growth.

“Over the past 10 years we have been proud members of the Stamford community and have experienced tremendous growth,” Charter chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge, said in a press release. “Our Stamford headquarters has grown from a handful of employees in a small portion of a single floor to 1,700 employees in a two-building, 900,000 square-foot campus. This region provides access to a robust talent base, and at Charter we are committed to attracting and retaining highly-skilled employees who live and work in this area, and to contributing to the growth and success of this community.”

Charter has more than 93,000 employees nationwide, and the company is currently hiring for more than 150 positions at the new Stamford campus, including professional-level roles in business planning, corporate security, customer operations, facilities, field operations, finance, human resources, information technology, legal, marketing, network engineering and sales.

“Charter is a leading Connecticut-based business, invested in the success of the state, Stamford and the many communities it serves across the country,” Gov. Lamont said in a press release. “The company’s continued growth is a testament to its commitment to employees, customers and the communities in which they live and work.”

Charter’s Stamford campus is conveniently located by car, bus or train from New York City and other areas of Connecticut and Westchester County and has direct access to the Stamford train station platform, which offers Metro North and Amtrak Acela services, and is located just off Interstate 95.

“We are so thrilled and grateful to have Charter Communications in Stamford,” Stamford Mayor Simmons said in a press release. “Charter has brought over 1,700 jobs and invested over $500 million in this headquarters, bringing economic prosperity to our city. Charter has also been an excellent corporate partner, contributing to philanthropic efforts including a five year commitment to funding job training programs within our Community Action Agency in the South End. We are so grateful and happy to see Charter’s continued growth in Stamford.”

The new campus includes:

· A two-story food hall, three 24/7 self-serve markets; a coffee shop serving Starbucks© coffee and food, and a Pure Juice Bar with indoor and outdoor dining space.

· A free fitness center with complimentary group exercise classes, fitness assessments and individualized exercise programs.

· A health care center that is scheduled to opened in August that will provide employees in-building access to healthcare services.

· A conference center with 10 conference rooms, three huddle rooms, three phone rooms, a break room, and a training room that holds more than 100 people.

· A 250-seat auditorium set to open in August.

· An outdoor amphitheater scheduled to open in the fall.

More information about Stamford job openings is available here.