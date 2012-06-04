Charter to Open New York Office

Charter Communications said Monday in a brief filing with

the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will open an office in the New

York Metropolitan Area later this year to "house a limited number of senior

executives."

Charter did not identify who those executives would be but

the idea that the MSO would shift some management to the New York area has

been kicked around ever since the company hired former Cablevision chief

operating officer Tom Rutledge to be its new CEO in December.

Other recent hires -- chief operating officer John Bickham

and chief marketing officer Jonathan Hargis, both former Cablevision executives -- have homes in the New York area and

would be likely candidates to occupy the New York facilities.

According to the SEC filing, Charter plans to leave in St.

Louis most of the functions currently performed there. No relocation of the

functions housed in the Denver Corporate office is planned.