Charter to Open New York Office
Charter Communications said Monday in a brief filing with
the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will open an office in the New
York Metropolitan Area later this year to "house a limited number of senior
executives."
Charter did not identify who those executives would be but
the idea that the MSO would shift some management to the New York area has
been kicked around ever since the company hired former Cablevision chief
operating officer Tom Rutledge to be its new CEO in December.
Other recent hires -- chief operating officer John Bickham
and chief marketing officer Jonathan Hargis, both former Cablevision executives -- have homes in the New York area and
would be likely candidates to occupy the New York facilities.
According to the SEC filing, Charter plans to leave in St.
Louis most of the functions currently performed there. No relocation of the
functions housed in the Denver Corporate office is planned.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.