Charter Looking To Cut Programming Costs

Charter Communications President/CEO Carl Vogel said last week that 60%-65% of his MSO’s programming deals expire by the end of next year, including deals with Fox Sports and ESPN.

Speaking at last week’s UBS Warburg media conference, he said Charter needs to bring down programming costs, which can be done two ways: "Negotiate better rates or migrate some services to digital to give customers choice." He wouldn’t say how much he’s looking to cut costs.