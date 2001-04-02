Charter Liberates ITV

Charter Communications will deploy Liberate Technologies' Liberate TV Platform software in its rollout of interactive cable-TV services to its digital set-top boxes. The company has tested the software in a closed trial among more than 1 million customers in St. Louis, using Motorola DCT5000 STBs to provide Internet access, TV Guide Interactive programming guide, and TV-based e-mail. Customers will also have access to RealNetworks' RealSystem G2-based content through Liberate TV Navigator client software.