Charter Launches Spectrum Community Assist in 20 New Markets

(Image credit: Charter Communications)

Charter Communications said Monday that it will launch its Spectrum Community Assist initiative in 20 new markets this year. The goal of the five-year philanthropic program that began last year is to revitalize 100 community centers and invest in job training across its 41-state footprint.

Last fall, Charter launched the program with rebuilding events in St. Louis; Charlotte, North Carolina; Orlando, Florida; South Glens Falls, New York; and Stamford, Connecticut. This year, the company will significantly grow the program’s reach with revitalization projects and support for job training in markets located in 14 states. Areas targeted for Spectrum Community Assist investment include rural programs in Missoula, Montana; Kearney, Nebraska; Oconee County, South Carolina; and Somerset County, Maine; and community centers in urban locations including Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Milwaukee and New York, among others.

“There is an acute need in underserved neighborhoods nationwide for the career development and social support that local community centers provide,” Charter senior VP and chief diversity officer Rhonda Crichlow said in a press release. “Charter is committed to investing in the communities we serve, and Spectrum Community Assist will make a difference by directly supporting centers and organizations that provide critical services to help local residents build the skills that will enable them to improve their financial condition and increase the economic impact on the community.”

Charter has partnered with national nonprofit organization Jobs for the Future (JFF) to identify community centers in the areas selected for Spectrum Community Assist programs, and will invest in each center’s job training efforts with cash grants and in-kind contributions, improve physical classroom spaces and provide new equipment, including laptops and furniture. In addition, Charter will offer its 1 Gigabit per second high-speed Internet service and the company will sponsor revitalization events with employee and community volunteers to repair and enhance the physical buildings.

Spectrum Community Assist 2022 Markets: