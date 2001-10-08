Charter joins Go2Broadband

Charter Communications Inc., the nation's fifth-largest MSO, has joined Cable

Television Laboratories Inc.'s Go2Broadband service, a database being built to

help identify cable customers with broadband access.

Charter joins AT&T Broadband, Adelphia Communications Corp., Time Warner

Cable, Comcast Corp. and Cox Communications Inc. in contributing customer

information to the database, which is used to let computer manufacturers and

cable-modem retailers know whether a customer has broadband access and which

company is the service provider.

Go2Broadband will also give retailers the ability to sign up customers for

broadband service on the spot.