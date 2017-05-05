Charter Introduces Advanced Ad Products at NewFronts

Charter Communications media unit Spectrum Reach introduced a handful of advanced advertising products at its NewFront presentation in New York Friday, including an app that lets advertisers target ads to specific customer attributes.

The Spectrum Audience App uses anonymized subscriber viewing data to target specific attributes like education level or car-ownership information.

Other products unveiled at the NewFronts included:

Spectrum Reach Digital Dashboard —A state-of-the-art planning and reporting tool that gives advertisers one place to view their digital campaign.

—A state-of-the-art planning and reporting tool that gives advertisers one place to view their digital campaign. Household Addressability —This allows advertisers to pinpoint very specific targets by household. The plan is to launch household addressability on linear networks (using Charter's retained two ad minutes per hour, as is typical) in New York and Los Angeles by the end of the year, extending into other markets in 2018, executives said.

—This allows advertisers to pinpoint very specific targets by household. The plan is to launch household addressability on linear networks (using Charter's retained two ad minutes per hour, as is typical) in New York and Los Angeles by the end of the year, extending into other markets in 2018, executives said. Ads Everywhere—This non-linear TV product, that allows digitally-inserted ads into the Spectrum app, cable networks' apps, Video-On-Demand apps and the set-top box, is being extended to every Charter market.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.