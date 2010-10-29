Charter Hires CFO
Charter Communications said Friday that it has named Christopher
Winfrey executive vice president and chief financial officer, replacing
former CFO Eloise Schmitz, who resigned last year.
Winfrey
will begin his new position on Nov. 1, and will be responsible for all
of Charter's financial functions, including accounting, financial
planning and analysis, tax, and treasury, as well as mergers and
acquisitions, capital structure activities and investor relations.
Winfrey
most recently served as CFO and managing director for Unitymedia,
Germany's second-largest provider of media and communications services
via broadband cable. He has also held leadership and finance positions
with Cablecom and NTL Europe, assuming a key role in the operational
turnaround, triple-play services rollout and capital markets development
at these companies over the last decade.
