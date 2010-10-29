Charter Hires CFO

Charter Communications said Friday that it has named Christopher

Winfrey executive vice president and chief financial officer, replacing

former CFO Eloise Schmitz, who resigned last year.

Winfrey

will begin his new position on Nov. 1, and will be responsible for all

of Charter's financial functions, including accounting, financial

planning and analysis, tax, and treasury, as well as mergers and

acquisitions, capital structure activities and investor relations.

Winfrey

most recently served as CFO and managing director for Unitymedia,

Germany's second-largest provider of media and communications services

via broadband cable. He has also held leadership and finance positions

with Cablecom and NTL Europe, assuming a key role in the operational

turnaround, triple-play services rollout and capital markets development

at these companies over the last decade.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com