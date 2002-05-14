Charter gets The Word

Charter Communications Inc. has agreed to carry The Word Network on its St. Louis

and Columbus, Ga., systems.

It represents another victory for the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action

Network.

NAN leaders Sharpton and the Rev. Horace Sheffield Jr. appear on the African-American-targeted gospel channel, and they had picketed both Charter and direct-broadcast satellite company

EchoStar Communications Corp. for failing to carry the channel.

Word recently got carriage on Comcast Corp. systems in Washington, D.C., and

Baltimore.

Charter also now carries Word on its Lake Tahoe, Nev., system.