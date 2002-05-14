Charter gets The Word
Charter Communications Inc. has agreed to carry The Word Network on its St. Louis
and Columbus, Ga., systems.
It represents another victory for the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action
Network.
NAN leaders Sharpton and the Rev. Horace Sheffield Jr. appear on the African-American-targeted gospel channel, and they had picketed both Charter and direct-broadcast satellite company
EchoStar Communications Corp. for failing to carry the channel.
Word recently got carriage on Comcast Corp. systems in Washington, D.C., and
Baltimore.
Charter also now carries Word on its Lake Tahoe, Nev., system.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.