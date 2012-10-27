Charter, FiOS Suit Up for Lakers Sports Nets

Charter Communications and Verizon Communication's FiOS TV service have

agreed to carry Time Warner Cable's sometimes controversial regional

sports networks in Southern California, just in time for the start of

the National Basketball Association season.

The networks - Time Warner Cable Sports Net and the Spanish language

Time Warner Cable Desportes - have come under some criticism from other

MSOs because of the cost, estimated to be in the $3.95 per subscriber

per month range making them among the costliest RSNs in the nation.

Earlier this week, Cox

Communications, which has about 1.2 million customer in Southern

California and DirecTV, which has about 1.7 million customers in the

area, said their offer to put the channels on a sports tier were

rejected by TWC.

Representatives from Cox and DirecTV did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

