Charter, FiOS Suit Up for Lakers Sports Nets
Charter Communications and Verizon Communication's FiOS TV service have
agreed to carry Time Warner Cable's sometimes controversial regional
sports networks in Southern California, just in time for the start of
the National Basketball Association season.
The networks - Time Warner Cable Sports Net and the Spanish language
Time Warner Cable Desportes - have come under some criticism from other
MSOs because of the cost, estimated to be in the $3.95 per subscriber
per month range making them among the costliest RSNs in the nation.
Earlier this week, Cox
Communications, which has about 1.2 million customer in Southern
California and DirecTV, which has about 1.7 million customers in the
area, said their offer to put the channels on a sports tier were
rejected by TWC.
Representatives from Cox and DirecTV did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
