Charter Finalizes $83M Shareholder Settlement
Ailing cable operator Charter Communications finalized the settlement of suits filed by an array of shareholders over the company’s accounting scandals.
The company’s board signed off on a deal paying $15 million worth of Charter Class A common stock and $68 million in cash, for a total value paid of approximately $83 million. Four former Charter executives have pled guilty to criminal charges connected with the company’s past inflation of subscriber counts and cash flow.
