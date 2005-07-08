Trending

Charter Finalizes $83M Shareholder Settlement

Ailing cable operator Charter Communications finalized the settlement of suits filed by an array of shareholders over the company’s accounting scandals.

The company’s board signed off on a deal paying $15 million worth of Charter Class A common stock and $68 million in cash, for a total value paid of approximately $83 million. Four former Charter executives have pled guilty to criminal charges connected with the company’s past inflation of subscriber counts and cash flow.