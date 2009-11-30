Charter Emerges From Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Charter Communications said Monday that it has completed its restructuring and has emerged from bankruptcy protection, ending an eight-month process.

Charter filed for bankruptcy protection on March 27, reaching agreement with the majority of its bondholders on a plan that would shave $8 billion in debt from the company's books and pump about $3 billion of new equity into the company.

In a statement, Charter said that it has successfully emerged from bankruptcy and that it would issue a new stock no earlier than 45 days after emergence. That would put the earliest date for a new stock offering sometime after Jan. 14.

