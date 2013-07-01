Charter Completes Optimum West Acquisition

Charter Communications said Monday that it has completed its

$1.625 billion acquisition of Cablevision System's Optimum West division, a

deal that will bring the mid-market MSO 375,000 additional residential and

business customers in Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and Utah.

Charter had agreed to buy the properties, formerly Bresnan

Communications, back

in February. The systems pass about 660,000 homes in the

four states.

"With the completion of our acquisition of Optimum West,

Charter welcomes new customers, new employees and new communities," said

Charter CEO Tom Rutledge in a statement. "These former Bresnan properties,

which under Cablevision's leadership became some of the fastest growing cable

properties in the United States, are an ideal fit for Charter, and we

anticipate a smooth and efficient integration process."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.