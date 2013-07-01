Charter Completes Optimum West Acquisition
Charter Communications said Monday that it has completed its
$1.625 billion acquisition of Cablevision System's Optimum West division, a
deal that will bring the mid-market MSO 375,000 additional residential and
business customers in Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and Utah.
Charter had agreed to buy the properties, formerly Bresnan
Communications, back
in February. The systems pass about 660,000 homes in the
four states.
"With the completion of our acquisition of Optimum West,
Charter welcomes new customers, new employees and new communities," said
Charter CEO Tom Rutledge in a statement. "These former Bresnan properties,
which under Cablevision's leadership became some of the fastest growing cable
properties in the United States, are an ideal fit for Charter, and we
anticipate a smooth and efficient integration process."
