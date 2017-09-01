Charter Commits $1.35M to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Charter Communications said it has committed $1.35 million to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

That commitment includes a $350,000 contribution toRebuilding Togetherfor its assistance with home repairs and renovations needed in areas affected by the storm, plus $1 million in public service announcements to air at no cost to assist organizations with fundraising and awareness efforts linked to relief efforts in southeast Texas.

Charter, which serves 2.3 million customers across 386 communities in Texas, joins several other cable operators and telcos that have earmarked cash and other resources to be used toward relief efforts in Houston.



For more, go to multichannel.com.