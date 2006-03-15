Charter Comm. To Carry ImaginAsian

ImaginAsian TV, a 24/7 Asian American cable network, premieres on Charter Communications Inc.’s Inland Empire cable system Wednesday. The network will be carried on channel 143 of Charter’s Family and Information tier and reach homes throughout the Inland Empire, High Desert, and Mountain communities of California.



Said Anil Srivatsa, executive VP of affiliate sales and new business development for ImaginAsian TV, “We have enjoyed our relationship with Charter Communications—having launched on its San Gabriel Valley system last October—and look forward to working with the system to bring Asian culture to the local community.”

ImaginAsian TV launched in August 2004.