Charter Buys Optimum West for $1.625B

Ending minutes

of speculation, Charter Communications confirmed it has acquired

Cablevision Systems' Optimum West properties for $1.625 billion.

Optimum West, the former Bresnan Communications, has about

304,000 customers in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and Montana.

"With this transaction, Charter will acquire some of the

fastest growing cable assets in the United States," said Charter CEO Tom

Rutledge in a statement . "These former Bresnan properties operate in growing

communities, and the network, employees and customer base have been well served

for many years. In particular, over the past two years Cablevision, as Optimum

West, has grown video, Internet and telephone customers through the execution

of a product and service strategy, which is the same as the one we recently

implemented at Charter. Optimum West is an ideal fit for Charter and we

anticipate an efficient integration process."

Cablevision bought the former Bresnan properties in 2010 for

about $1.4 billion. The company put the systems on the block late last year

after receiving several inquiries from outside parties.

