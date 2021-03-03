Charter Boosts More Spectrum Broadband Speeds

Charter said it has doubled its Spectrum Internet download speeds from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps in an additional 17 markets and 6 million homes. That follows a similar ramp-up last December.

That is the promised speed for new customers and will be rolled out to current subs over the coming weeks, said the company, after which the 200 Mbps thresh-hold will be available to 85% of Spectrum Internet's subs in 41 states.

Spectrum also offers 400 Mbps and 1 gig service.

“Fast, reliable connectivity is more important than ever,” said Carl Leuschner, senior VP of internet and voice products for Charter in a statement, “and we are delivering Spectrum Internet customers even more speed for streaming, remote work, distance learning and staying in touch with family and friends — with no modem fees, data caps or contracts.”

The new markets are Cleveland; Columbia, S.C.; Columbus, Ga.; Columbus, Ohio; Corpus Christi, Texas; Dothan, Ala.; El Paso, Texas; Eugene, Ore.; Evansville, Ind.; Greensboro, N.C.; Houston; Huntsville, Ala.; Montgomery, Ala.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.; Terre Haute, Ind.; and Waco, Texas.