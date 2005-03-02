Charter Adds TNT in HD

Cable MSO Charter Communications Inc. has signed a deal with Turner Broadcasting System Inc. to carry TNT in HD on all of its systems.

A Charter spokeswoman said the company plans to roll out the service in its top markets within six months, with the rest to follow.

TNT will be the 14th HD net carried by Charter, joining, among others, ESPN, Discovery HD and premium channels HBO, Showtime, Cinemax and Starz.

TNT in HD also has carriage deals with Time Warner Cable and DBS service DISH Network.