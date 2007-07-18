Charter Adding Online Content

Charter Communications is upgrading the content available to its high speed internet customers to include full length episodes of network shows.

According to the company, the enhanced home page for Charter’s internet customers, www.charter.net, is offering long-form and short-form content from HBO, Showtime, IFC, USA Network, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV and VH1.

Full-length content available in September will include episodes from Showtime series’ Weeds, Brotherhood and Dexter. These include the final episode of Weeds season two and the first episode of Weeds season three and the entire first seasons of Dexter and Brotherhood.

Charter Communications is one of the largest cable operators in the country, providing video, voice and data services. As of March 31, 2007, Charter served approximately 2.5 million high-speed Internet customers.