Charter acknowledges layoffs
Charter Communications Inc. restructured management of its operations and disclosed
that layoffs are looming.
The major thrust of the move is to remove a layer of management.
Currently, charter has six divisions that report to three regional
managers.
The division structure will be eliminated, with systems now reporting to
five regional managers.
Each division head will report directly to Charter's newly appointed chief operating officet,
ex-Cox Communications Inc. executive Maggie Bellville.
But the move will also prompt layoffs in the first quarter.
Charter executives would not disclose the number of employees being hit, but
industry executives expect the ax to swing for about 1,500 workers, or around 8
percent of the company's work force.
