Charmed Charms Sunday Viewers

The WB Television Network's Charmed

opened to numbers that surprised even The WB, winning the night in women 18-34 and setting a network record for a Sunday-night series in that demo and in adults 18-34.

The two-hour season premiere was up 27% in women 18-34, 10% in adults 18-34, 18% in females 12-34 and 7% in adults 18-49, while holding steady in viewers.

The test this week will be if The WB's new series, Tarzan

, can hold or beat that lead-in on Sundays at 9 p.m.

Another bright spot on the first Sunday of premiere week were CBS' Cold Case

, which significantly improved the time period over last season's sitcom combo of Becker

and Bram & Alice

.

Cold Case

boosted the time slot in viewers by 40%, in adults 18-49 by 21% and in adults 25-54 by 26%.

The "CBS Sunday Movie," 12 Mile

, starring Tom Selleck, seemed to get a lift from Cold Case

's performance, jumping 80% in viewers, 30% in adults 25-54 and 12% in adults 18-49 versus last year's Sunday night movie.

12 Mile

was CBS' most-watched Sunday-night movie since The Marriage Fool

Sept. 20, 1998.

While CBS and The WB were up Sunday, NBC was mixed and ABC was down.

NBC's Dateline

at 7 p.m. turned in a strong performance, up 67% in adults 18-49, but the rest of the schedule didn't look as strong.

American Dreams

dropped 19% in adults 18-49, Law & Order: Criminal Intent

was up 6% in the demo and the season premiere of The Lyon's Den

was down 14% in the time period versus last year's opening of the relatively low-rated Boomtown

.

At ABC, America's Funniest Home Videos

dropped 14% in adults 18-49 compared with Wonderful World of Disney

in the slot last year (although WWOD

did well in its new Saturday-night spot).

Funniest Home Videos

also dropped 14% versus its Friday-night performance last year.

New cop drama 10-8

dropped 37% in the key adult demo compared with the second hour of WWOD

, while Alias

dropped 18% and a recast The Practice

dropped 25%.