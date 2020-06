Kntv, the future San Francisco Bay-area NBC affiliate, has hired anchor Allen Denton of WCNC-TV Charlotte, N.C., for its 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts. Denton will be paired with former KGO-TV anchor Terilyn Joe beginning in October. Kntv is currently an independent station but is slated to replace KRON-TV San Francisco as the market's NBC affiliate.