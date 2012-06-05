Charlie Sheen Joins Speaker Lineup at PromaxBDA Conference
Charlie Sheen, star of FX's upcoming comedy Anger Management, will participate in an
interview at PromaxBDA: The Conference 2012, held June 12-14 in Los Angeles.
In an interview with Access
Hollywood's Billy Bush, Sheen will discuss his personal brand, his ability
to stay ahead in entertainment and social media.
"There is no doubt Charlie Sheen has created a uniquely
personal brand that ignited a cultural conversation about entertainers and
social media practices," said Jonathan Block-Verk, president and CEO of
PromaxBDA International. "We look forward to Billy's interview with Charlie
that will focus on his perspectives on entertainment marketing, pop culture and
his long career in this high-profile industry."
