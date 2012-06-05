Charlie Sheen Joins Speaker Lineup at PromaxBDA Conference

Charlie Sheen, star of FX's upcoming comedy Anger Management, will participate in an

interview at PromaxBDA: The Conference 2012, held June 12-14 in Los Angeles.

In an interview with Access

Hollywood's Billy Bush, Sheen will discuss his personal brand, his ability

to stay ahead in entertainment and social media.

"There is no doubt Charlie Sheen has created a uniquely

personal brand that ignited a cultural conversation about entertainers and

social media practices," said Jonathan Block-Verk, president and CEO of

PromaxBDA International. "We look forward to Billy's interview with Charlie

that will focus on his perspectives on entertainment marketing, pop culture and

his long career in this high-profile industry."