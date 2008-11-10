Charlie Collier Named President of AMC

Charlie Collier has been promoted to president of AMC. Collier had been executive VP and GM of the Rainbow Media owned network since 2006.

Under Collier’s leadership, the network has moved into the scripted programming arena, producing a number of original drama programs including Mad Men and Breaking Bad. AMC is also preparing its second mini-series, The Prisoner, for release in 2009.

Collier has overseen three consecutive years of demo delivery growth, as well season-over-season growth in the key demos in primetime.

AMC made history last month by becoming the first basic cable network to win an Emmy award for outstanding drama series with its period drama Mad Men.