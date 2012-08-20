Charles Gray: Setting a National Stage for Local News

B&C's 2012 Digital All-Stars

While the majority of the television

station business is thinking

about getting more local,

Charles Gray, digital content director at

Raycom Media, has his eyes on national stories.

This fall marks the two-year anniversary

of Raycom’s innovative national news desk,

which supplies comprehensive, and interactive,

coverage of national stories for its stations—

and some from outside the Raycom

group too.



Gray’s brainchild, called the Raycom

News Network, has grown to a 15-journalist

operation and provides members with an

alternative to the feeds from the cable and

broadcast news nets. “It’s original reporting,

so we control our own destiny,” Gray says.

“This way, we don’t get caught if a source

proves to be inaccurate.”

From its base at Raycom headquarters

in Montgomery, Ala., the national desk can

publish immediately to its network of station

sites. That means coverage

on a big story—

such as when the Aurora,

Colo., shootings

happened in the overnight—

allows the local

station staffs to decide

where the reports fit in

terms of news value in

their market. And with

the digital hub handling

the national stories,

stations’ content

producers are freed up

to chase news in their

own backyards. “The

reclaimed time is a benefit for [Raycom],”

says Gray.

The Meredith-owned stations subscribe to

the market-exclusive service, and Raycom is

in talks with other broadcast groups about

getting on board.

Gray is also working

doggedly to get the various

Raycom news vendors,

including BitCentral

and WorldNow, to integrate

their technologies

into the group’s ENPS

production system so

staffers can more easily

locate and access files

in one program. Gray

is reluctant to talk specifics about the project,

as particulars are still

being worked out. But

his bosses give him full

credit for—true to character—streamlining

Raycom’s newsgathering operation.

“The whole mission is to empower our

local journalists,” the Raycom digital chief

says, “to make sure they are taking advantage

of our great stuff.”