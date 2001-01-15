Charles "Chip" Willis Pickering Jr.

B. Aug. 10, 1963, Laurel, Miss.; Mississippi College, 1981-83; BA, business, University of Mississippi, 1983-86; Missionary, Budapest, Hungary, 1986-87; MBA, Baylor University, 1988-89; appointee, Foreign Agricultural Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Washington, 1989-91; legislative assistant, Sen. Trent Lott (R-Miss.), Washington, 1991-95; counsel, Senate Commerce Committee, 1995; current position since January 1997; m. Leisha Jane Prather, May 14, 1988; children: Will (10), Ross (8), Jackson (7), Asher (5), Harper (2).