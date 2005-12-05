Chappelle Back on Comedy

Comedy Central will give fans of Chappelle's Show a new dose of comedian Dave Chappelle’s sketches next year. In what it is billing as Chappelle's third season, Comedy will cull the sketches taped before production ceased on the show—enough footage for about four new episodes—and premiere them on the network during second quarter.

Chappelle had taped several of the series' trademark sketches before he abruptly suspended taping for the season, apparently walking out on the two-year deal he had just signed with the network. He had not taped any of the live-before-a-studio-audience footage that ran between sketches in the show's first seasons. Comedy is currently exploring several options to run between the sketches for the new episodes, including stand-up featuring another comedian, according to a spokesperson for the network. The network has not yet decided if the new Chappelle episodes will run during the show's most recent time slot on Comedy's schedule, Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

Comedy will debut a short preview of the new sketches during its 90-minute year-end comedy and music special, Comedy Central's Last Laugh '05, which premieres Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. The clip will be available the next day on the network's broadband site, MotherLoad.