Changing Hands



Combos

WBBK(AM) and FM Blakely, WSEM(AM) and WGMK-FM Donalsonville, Ga.

PRICE: $1.65 million

BUYER: Convergent Broadcasting LLC (Bruce Biette, president/COO); owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Merchants Broadcasting (Gilbert M. Kelley Jr., president)

FACILITIES: WBBK(AM): 1260 kHz, 1 kW; WBBK-FM: 93.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WSEM(AM): 1500 kHz, 1 kW; WGMK-FM: 106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 331 ft.

FORMAT: WBBK(AM): Country/Talk; WBBK-FM: Country; WSEM(AM): Country/Talk; WGMK-FM: Hot AC

WFYY-FM Bloomsburg (Wilkes-Barre–Scranton), WYGL-FM Elizabethville and WLGL-FM Riverside (Harrisburg-Lebanon-Carlisle) and WYGL(AM) Selinsgrove, and WWBE-FM Mifflinburg, Pa.

PRICE: $7.5 million

BUYER: Max Media Properties (John Trinder, president/COO); owns 14 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Radio Friendz Inc. (Scott Richards, VP), Max Media Properties (John Trinder, president/COO) and B-98 Broadcasting Inc. (Scott Richards, VP).

FACILITIES: WFYY-FM: 106.5 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 1,027 ft.; WYGL-FM: 100.5 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 515 ft.; WLGL-FM: 92.3 MHz, 930 W, ant. 833 ft.; WYGL(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; WWBE-FM: 1 kW, ant. 482 ft.

FORMAT: WFYY-FM: Hot AC; WYGL-FM: Country; WLGL-FM: Country; WYGL(AM): Country; WWBE-FM: Country

BROKER: Ted Hepburn of The Ted Hepburn Co.

COMMENT: Max Media is purchasing five stations operated by Sunair, which owns WYGL(AM), WYGL-FM and WLGL-FM. B-98 Broadcasting owns WWBE-FM, and Radio Friendz owns WFYY-FM.

FMs

KPUS-FM Gregory, KCCG-FM Ingleside, KKPN-FM Rockport and KTKY-FM Taft (Corpus Christi), Texas

PRICE: $6.3 million

BUYER: Convergent Broadcasting LLC (Bruce Biette, president/COO); owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Pacific Broadcasting (Rick Dames, managing member)

FACILITIES: KPUS-FM: 104.5 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 446 ft.; KCCG-FM: 107.3 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 446 ft.; KKPN-FM: 102.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 446 ft.; KTKY-FM: 106.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 446 ft.

FORMAT: KPUS-FM: Classic Rock; KCCG-FM: Rock; KKPN-FM: Modern AC; KTKY-FM: dark

COMMENT: $5 million is for KCCG-FM, KKPN-FM and KPUS-FM; $1.3 million is in the form of an option agreement for KTKY-FM Refugio, Texas



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com