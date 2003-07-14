Changing Hands
Combos
KRMO(AM) Cassville and KKBL-FM Monett, Mo.
PRICE: $650,000
BUYER: Eagle Broadcasting (Dale D. Gandy, president); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Monett Communications Inc. (Patricia Wodlinger, president)
FACILITIES: KRMO(AM): 990 kHz, 3 kW day/47 W night; KKBL-FM: 95.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 269 ft.
FORMAT: KRMO(AM): Country/News; KKBL-FM: CHR
FMs
WGUY-FM Dexter (Bangor), Maine
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO/Radio); No. 1 station group owns 1,206 other stations, including WABI(AM), WBFB-FM, WFZX-FM, WKSQ-FM, WNSX-FM, WVOM-FM and WWBX-FM Bangor.
SELLER: Concord Media Group Inc. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president)
FACILITIES: 102.1 MHz, 23 kW, ant. 673 ft.
FORMAT: Oldies
KRXE-FM Opelousas (Lafayette), La.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Bonin Broadcasting Corp. (Donald Bonin, president); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Citadel Communications Corp. (Farid Suleman, CEO)
FACILITIES: 105.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 433 ft.
FORMAT: Rock
AMs
WRSJ(AM) Bayamon (Puerto Rico) and WKVN(AM) Quebradillas, P.R.
PRICE: $1.45 million
BUYER: International Broadcasting Corp. (Pedro R. Collazo, president); no other broadcasts interests
SELLER: Concillio Mision Cristiano Fuente de Agua Viva Inc. (Rodolfo Font, president)
FACILITIES: WRSJ(AM): 1560 kHz, 5 kW day/750 W night; WKVN(AM): 960 kHz, 1 kW day/2 kW night
FORMAT: WRSJ(AM): Spanish/Christian Contemporary; Spanish/Variety/Religious Music
WZTK(AM) Arcadia, Fla.
PRICE: $225,000
BUYER: Integrity Radio of Florida LLC (George Kalman, manager/president); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Heartland Broadcasting Corp. (Harold M. Kneller Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day/131 W night
FORMAT: News/Talk
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
