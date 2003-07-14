Changing Hands



Combos

KRMO(AM) Cassville and KKBL-FM Monett, Mo.

PRICE: $650,000

BUYER: Eagle Broadcasting (Dale D. Gandy, president); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Monett Communications Inc. (Patricia Wodlinger, president)

FACILITIES: KRMO(AM): 990 kHz, 3 kW day/47 W night; KKBL-FM: 95.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 269 ft.

FORMAT: KRMO(AM): Country/News; KKBL-FM: CHR

FMs

WGUY-FM Dexter (Bangor), Maine

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO/Radio); No. 1 station group owns 1,206 other stations, including WABI(AM), WBFB-FM, WFZX-FM, WKSQ-FM, WNSX-FM, WVOM-FM and WWBX-FM Bangor.

SELLER: Concord Media Group Inc. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president)

FACILITIES: 102.1 MHz, 23 kW, ant. 673 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

KRXE-FM Opelousas (Lafayette), La.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Bonin Broadcasting Corp. (Donald Bonin, president); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Citadel Communications Corp. (Farid Suleman, CEO)

FACILITIES: 105.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 433 ft.

FORMAT: Rock

AMs

WRSJ(AM) Bayamon (Puerto Rico) and WKVN(AM) Quebradillas, P.R.

PRICE: $1.45 million

BUYER: International Broadcasting Corp. (Pedro R. Collazo, president); no other broadcasts interests

SELLER: Concillio Mision Cristiano Fuente de Agua Viva Inc. (Rodolfo Font, president)

FACILITIES: WRSJ(AM): 1560 kHz, 5 kW day/750 W night; WKVN(AM): 960 kHz, 1 kW day/2 kW night

FORMAT: WRSJ(AM): Spanish/Christian Contemporary; Spanish/Variety/Religious Music

WZTK(AM) Arcadia, Fla.

PRICE: $225,000

BUYER: Integrity Radio of Florida LLC (George Kalman, manager/president); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Heartland Broadcasting Corp. (Harold M. Kneller Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day/131 W night

FORMAT: News/Talk



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com