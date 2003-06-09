Changing Hands



Combos

KOTK(AM) and KWJJ-FM Portland, Ore.

PRICE: $44 million

BUYER: Entercom (David J. Field, president/ CEO); No. 4 group owns 103 other stations, including KKSN(AM), KSLM(AM), KFXX(AM)/-FM, KGON-FM, KNRK-FM and KRSK-FM Portland

SELLER: Fisher Communications Inc. (William W. Krippaehne Jr., president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KOTK(AM): 1080 kHz, 50 kW day/10 kW night; KWJJ-FM: 99.5 MHz, 52 kW, ant. 1,266 ft.

FORMAT: KOTK(AM): Talk; KWJJ-FM: Country

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

WNVN-LP Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; WYTT-FM Gaston, WZAX-FM Nashville, WKTC-FM Pinetops, WCBT(AM) and WPTM-FM Roanoke Rapids and WSMY(AM) Weldon, all N.C.; WSMY-FM Alberta and WLGQ-FM Emporia, both Va.

PRICE: $11.35 million

BUYER: First Media (Alex Kolobielski, president); owns 14 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: MainQuad Communications Inc. (Daniel Berman, owner/president)

FACILITIES: WNVN-LP: Ch.60, 7.0 kW; WYTT-FM: 97.9 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 489 ft.; WZAX-FM: 99.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WKTC-FM: 95.5 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 459 ft.; WCBT(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; WPTM-FM: 102.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 345 ft.; WSMY(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; WSMY-FM: 103.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 535 ft.; WLGQ-FM: 99.5 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 499 ft.

AFFILIATION/FORMAT: WNVN-LP: Ind.; WYTT-FM: R&B/Oldies; WZAX-FM: AC; WKTC-FM: Country; WCBT(AM): Country; WPTM-FM: Country; WSMY(AM): Black Gospel; WSMY-FM: Urban AC; WLGQ-FM: AC

WUHN(AM) and WUPE-FM Pittsfield, Mass.

PRICE: $2.83 million

BUYER: Vox Media Corp. (Jeff Shapiro, COO); owns 32 other stations, including WBEC(AM)/-FM Pittsfield

SELLER: Weiner Broadcasting Inc. (Philip A. Weiner, owner/president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WUHN(AM): 1110 kHz, 5 kW; WUPE-FM: 95.9 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 558 ft.

FORMAT: WUHN(AM): Country; WUPE-FM: AC

WBCO(AM) and WQEL-FM Bucyrus, Ohio

PRICE: $1.95 million

BUYER: Scantland Broadcasting Ltd. (George F. Scantland, chairman/CEO/GM); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Anchor Broadcasting Co. (Michael J. Laipply, VP)

FACILITIES: WBCO(AM): 1540 kHz, 500 W; WQEL-FM: 92.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: WBCO(AM): Oldies/Talk; WQEL-FM: Classic Rock

FMs

KCNL-FM Fremont (San Francisco), Calif.; WMJY-FM Biloxi and WKNN-FM Pascagoula (Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula), Miss.

PRICE: $21.2 million

BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO/Radio); No. 1 group owns 1,203 other stations, including KABL(AM), KNEW(AM), KIOI-FM, KISQ-FM, KKSF-FM, KMEL-FM, KSJO-FM and KYLD-FM San Francisco and WQYZ-FM Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula.

SELLER: Chase Radio Partners (Van H. Archer, III, operating manager)

FACILITIES: KCNL-FM: 104.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 338 ft.; WMJY-FM: 93.7 MHz; 98 kW, ant. 984 ft.; WKNN-FM: 99.1 MHz, 97 kW, ant. 984 ft.

FORMAT: KCNL-FM Alternative; WMJY-FM: AC; WKNN-FM: Country

WJZA-FM Lancaster and WJZK-FM Richwood (Columbus), Ohio

PRICE: $13 million

BUYER: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO); owns 69 other stations, including WODB-FM and WSNY-FM Columbus

SELLER: Scantland Broadcasting Ltd. (George F. Scantland, chairman/CEO/GM)

FACILITIES: WJZA-FM: 103.5 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 404 ft.; WJZK-FM: 104.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 436 ft.

FORMAT: WJZA-FM: Smooth Jazz; WJZK-FM: Smooth Jazz

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner, Bergner & Co.

KEFM-FM Omaha (Omaha-Council Bluffs), Neb.

PRICE: $10.5 million

BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO/Radio); No. 1 group owns 1,205 other stations, including KFAB(AM), KGOR-FM, KRQC-FM and KXKT-FM Omaha-Council Bluffs

SELLER: Webster Communications (John W. Webster, president)

FACILITIES: 96.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,414 ft.

FORMAT: AC

WPCK-FM Denmark and WPKR-FM Omro (Appleton-Oshkosh), Wis.

PRICE: $8.1 million

BUYER: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey, Jr., president/CEO); No. 8 group owns 266 other stations, including WNAM(AM), WOSH(AM), WVBO-FM and WWWX-FM Appleton-Oshkosh

SELLER: Midwest Dimensions (James Coursolle, president/GM)

FACILITIES: WPCK-FM: 104.9 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 515 ft. WPKR-FM: 99.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 495 ft.

FORMAT: WPCK-FM: Country; WPKR-FM: Country

AMs

WLEY(AM) Cayey, WDEP(AM) Ponce, WSKN(AM) San Juan and WKFE(AM) Yauco (Puerto Rico), P.R.

PRICE: $6.8 million

BUYER: Media Power Group Inc. (Eduardo R. Albino, chairman); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Arso Radio Corp. (Jesus M. Soto, owner)

FACILITIES: WLEY(AM): 1080 kHz, 250 W; WDEP(AM): 1490 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; WSKN(AM): 1320 kHz, 5 kW day/2 kW night; WKFE(AM): 1550 kHz, 250 W

FORMAT: WLEY(AM): Spanish/'70s&'80s; WDEP(AM): Spanish/Sports/News; WSKN(AM): Spanish/News; WKFE(AM): Spanish/Variety/News



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com