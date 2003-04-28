Changing Hands
TVs
WTVW-TV Evansville, Ind.
PRICE: $44 million
BUYER: GNS Media Inc. (G. Neil Smith, president)
SELLER: Quorum Broadcasting Co. (J. Daniel Sullivan, president)
FACILITIES: Ch.7, 316 kW, ant. 1,001 ft
AFFILIATION: Fox
COMMENT: GNS may ultimately allow Liberty Media to purchase the GNS stock. Liberty owns WFIE-TV/Evansville
Combos
WXCO-AM and WYCO-FM Wausau (Wausau-Stevens Point), Wis.
PRICE: $3.4 million
BUYER: Badger Communications LLC (David W. Winters, president/CEO); owns nine other stations, including WMZK-FM Wausau-Stevens Point
SELLER: Seehafer Broadcasting Corp. (Don Seehafer, president)
FACILITIES: WXCO-AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW; WYCO-AM: 107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,030 ft.
FORMAT: WXCO-AM: Sports; WYCO-AM: Hot AC
WJZY-FM Carolina Beach and WMFD(AM) Wilmington, N.C.
PRICE: $1.5 million
BUYER: Ocean Broadcasting LLC (Macon B. Moye, manager); owns two other stations, including WAZO-FM and WRQR-FM Wilmington
SELLER: Carl V. Venters (Charles H. Sullivan Jr., president)
FACILITIES: WJZY-FM: 106.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 341 ft.; WMFD-AM: 630 kHz, 800 W day/1 kW night
FORMAT: WJZY-FM: Smooth Jazz; WMFD-AM: Sports/Talk
FMs
WWZY-FM Long Branch (Monmouth-Ocean), N.J.
PRICE: $20 million
BUYER: Press Communications LLC (Richard T. Morena, CFO); owns three other stations, including WHTG-AM and FM and WBHX-FM Monmouth-Ocean
SELLER: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP (Louis Mercatanti Jr., president/chairman)
FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 630 W, ant. 541 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish AC
WWXY-FM Hampton Bays (Nassau-Suffolk), N.Y.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: Jarad Broadcasting Co. Inc. (John Caracciolo, president); owns three other stations, including WDRE-FM, WLIR-FM and WXXP-FM Nassau-Suffolk
SELLER: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP (Louis Mercatanti Jr., president/chairman)
FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 279 ft.
FORMAT: Modern Rock
WOKL-FM Troy (Dayton), Ohio
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation; owns 63 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Hawes-Saunders Broadcast Properties Inc. (Ro Nita Hawes-Saunders, president)
FACILITIES: 96.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 315 ft.
FORMAT: Urban/Oldies
WMRZ-FM Buena Vista (Columbus), Ga.
PRICE: $1 million
BUYER: Davis Broadcasting Inc. (Gregory A. Davis, president/director); owns four other stations, including WEAM-AM, WOKS-AM, WFXE-FM and WKZJ-FM Columbus
SELLER: Popwell Corporate Group (James Popwell Sr., president)
FACILITIES: 100.7 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 479 ft.
FORMAT: Adult Standard
WCRQ-FM Dennysville, Maine
PRICE: $195,000
BUYER: WQDY Inc. (William G. McVicar, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: Citadel Communications Corp. (Farid Suleman, CEO)
FACILITIES: 102.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 456 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
KBMV-FM Birch Tree, Mo.
PRICE: $175,000
BUYER: Bob Knight; owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Eagle Bluff Enterprises (Steven Fuchs, president)
FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC
KWCO-FM Chickasha (Oklahoma City), Okla.
PRICE: $114,400
BUYER: Kenny Communications Inc. (Matthew K. Mollman, president); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Tyler Broadcasting Corp. (Ralph H. Tyler, operating manager)
FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 443 ft.
FORMAT: Classic Hits
WIGH-FM Lexington, Tenn.
PRICE: $20,000
BUYER: American Family Association Inc. (Donald E. Wildmon, president); owns 107 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Guiding Hands for the Blind Inc. (Steve Beverly, chairman)
FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 548 ft.
FORMAT: Educational
COMMENT: American Family has also agreed to continue to carry Union University's men's and women's basketball games through 2005
KREU-FM Roland (Ft. Smith, Ark.), Okla.
PRICE: $10,000
BUYER: Fred Baker, et al (Fred Baker, president); owns two other stations, KFSA(AM) and KISR-FM Ft. Smith
SELLER: Sequoya Communications Corp. (Polly A. Crews, president/director)
FACILITIES: 92.3 MHz, 730 W, ant. 930 ft.
FORMAT: '70s Oldies
COMMENT: At the time of the sale, Baker was already operating the station.
KVRS-FM Lawton, Okla.; KRVS-FM Lafayette, La.
PRICE: $10
BUYER: American Family Association Inc. (Donald E. Wildmon, president); owns 106 other stations, including KSJY-FM Lafayette
SELLER: Lawton Educational Broadcasting Foundation (Harold Wilson, president)
FACILITIES: KVRS-FM: 90.3 MHz, 1 kW ant. 187 ft.; KRVS-FM: 88.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,243 ft.
FORMAT: KVRS-FM: Christian; KRVS-FM: Variety
COMMENT: American Family Association will also pay $800 per month to the Dorothy Wilson trust during the life of Dorothy Wilson
AMs
KVIN(AM) Turlock (Modesto), Calif.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Nelson F. Gomez; owns six other stations, including KBYN-FM and KCFA-FM Modesto
SELLER: Threshold Communications (James Arata, general partner)
FACILITIES: 1390 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Smooth Jazz
WGSR(AM) Fernandina Beach (Jacksonville), Fla.
PRICE: $335,000
BUYER: Florida Sports News Network LLC (Larry Calufetti, president); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: RJM Communications Inc. (Rickman J. Morrison, president/director)
FACILITIES: 1570 kHz, 10 kW day/30 W night
FORMAT: Gospel/R&B Oldies
WWON(AM) Waynesboro, Tenn.
PRICE: $140,000
BUYER: Harvey Fischer; owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Wayne County Community Radio (Gerald E. Dilts, managing member/GM)
FACILITIES: 930 kHz, 470 W day/91 W night
FORMAT: Oldies/Full Service
WKSJ(AM) Prichard (Mobile), Ala.
PRICE: $100,000
BUYER: Satellite Radio Network (Michael Glinter, president); owns five other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO/Radio)
FACILITIES: 1270 kHz, 5 kW day/103 W night
FORMAT: Adult Standard
WMOV(AM) Ravenswood, W.Va.
PRICE: $50,000
BUYER: Harvey Fischer; owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Harold F. Parshall
FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 1 kW day
FORMAT: Country
WABN(AM) Abingdon (Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol), Va.
PRICE: $50,000
BUYER: Living Faith Ministries Inc. (Buford Smith, president/ CEO); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Abingdon Church of the Nazarene (Dickie Kegley, director)
FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Oldies/AC
KNIR(AM) New Iberia (Lafayette), La.
PRICE: $45,000
BUYER: Radio Maria Inc. (Joseph Fugulo, president); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Bonin Broadcasting Corp. (Donald Bonin, president)
FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 1 kW day/209 W night
FORMAT: Nostalgia
WYMR(AM) Bridgeport, Ala.
PRICE: $45,000
BUYER: Stone Collins Communications Inc. (William J. Lord, VP); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Dade County Broadcasting Inc. (Evan E. Stone, president/director)
FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day/39 W night
FORMAT: Adult Standard
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
