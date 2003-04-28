Changing Hands



TVs

WTVW-TV Evansville, Ind.

PRICE: $44 million

BUYER: GNS Media Inc. (G. Neil Smith, president)

SELLER: Quorum Broadcasting Co. (J. Daniel Sullivan, president)

FACILITIES: Ch.7, 316 kW, ant. 1,001 ft

AFFILIATION: Fox

COMMENT: GNS may ultimately allow Liberty Media to purchase the GNS stock. Liberty owns WFIE-TV/Evansville

Combos

WXCO-AM and WYCO-FM Wausau (Wausau-Stevens Point), Wis.

PRICE: $3.4 million

BUYER: Badger Communications LLC (David W. Winters, president/CEO); owns nine other stations, including WMZK-FM Wausau-Stevens Point

SELLER: Seehafer Broadcasting Corp. (Don Seehafer, president)

FACILITIES: WXCO-AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW; WYCO-AM: 107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,030 ft.

FORMAT: WXCO-AM: Sports; WYCO-AM: Hot AC

WJZY-FM Carolina Beach and WMFD(AM) Wilmington, N.C.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Ocean Broadcasting LLC (Macon B. Moye, manager); owns two other stations, including WAZO-FM and WRQR-FM Wilmington

SELLER: Carl V. Venters (Charles H. Sullivan Jr., president)

FACILITIES: WJZY-FM: 106.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 341 ft.; WMFD-AM: 630 kHz, 800 W day/1 kW night

FORMAT: WJZY-FM: Smooth Jazz; WMFD-AM: Sports/Talk

FMs

WWZY-FM Long Branch (Monmouth-Ocean), N.J.

PRICE: $20 million

BUYER: Press Communications LLC (Richard T. Morena, CFO); owns three other stations, including WHTG-AM and FM and WBHX-FM Monmouth-Ocean

SELLER: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP (Louis Mercatanti Jr., president/chairman)

FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 630 W, ant. 541 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish AC

WWXY-FM Hampton Bays (Nassau-Suffolk), N.Y.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Jarad Broadcasting Co. Inc. (John Caracciolo, president); owns three other stations, including WDRE-FM, WLIR-FM and WXXP-FM Nassau-Suffolk

SELLER: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP (Louis Mercatanti Jr., president/chairman)

FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 279 ft.

FORMAT: Modern Rock

WOKL-FM Troy (Dayton), Ohio

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation; owns 63 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Hawes-Saunders Broadcast Properties Inc. (Ro Nita Hawes-Saunders, president)

FACILITIES: 96.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 315 ft.

FORMAT: Urban/Oldies

WMRZ-FM Buena Vista (Columbus), Ga.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Davis Broadcasting Inc. (Gregory A. Davis, president/director); owns four other stations, including WEAM-AM, WOKS-AM, WFXE-FM and WKZJ-FM Columbus

SELLER: Popwell Corporate Group (James Popwell Sr., president)

FACILITIES: 100.7 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 479 ft.

FORMAT: Adult Standard

WCRQ-FM Dennysville, Maine

PRICE: $195,000

BUYER: WQDY Inc. (William G. McVicar, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Citadel Communications Corp. (Farid Suleman, CEO)

FACILITIES: 102.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 456 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

KBMV-FM Birch Tree, Mo.

PRICE: $175,000

BUYER: Bob Knight; owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Eagle Bluff Enterprises (Steven Fuchs, president)

FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

KWCO-FM Chickasha (Oklahoma City), Okla.

PRICE: $114,400

BUYER: Kenny Communications Inc. (Matthew K. Mollman, president); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Tyler Broadcasting Corp. (Ralph H. Tyler, operating manager)

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 443 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Hits

WIGH-FM Lexington, Tenn.

PRICE: $20,000

BUYER: American Family Association Inc. (Donald E. Wildmon, president); owns 107 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Guiding Hands for the Blind Inc. (Steve Beverly, chairman)

FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 548 ft.

FORMAT: Educational

COMMENT: American Family has also agreed to continue to carry Union University's men's and women's basketball games through 2005

KREU-FM Roland (Ft. Smith, Ark.), Okla.

PRICE: $10,000

BUYER: Fred Baker, et al (Fred Baker, president); owns two other stations, KFSA(AM) and KISR-FM Ft. Smith

SELLER: Sequoya Communications Corp. (Polly A. Crews, president/director)

FACILITIES: 92.3 MHz, 730 W, ant. 930 ft.

FORMAT: '70s Oldies

COMMENT: At the time of the sale, Baker was already operating the station.

KVRS-FM Lawton, Okla.; KRVS-FM Lafayette, La.

PRICE: $10

BUYER: American Family Association Inc. (Donald E. Wildmon, president); owns 106 other stations, including KSJY-FM Lafayette

SELLER: Lawton Educational Broadcasting Foundation (Harold Wilson, president)

FACILITIES: KVRS-FM: 90.3 MHz, 1 kW ant. 187 ft.; KRVS-FM: 88.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,243 ft.

FORMAT: KVRS-FM: Christian; KRVS-FM: Variety

COMMENT: American Family Association will also pay $800 per month to the Dorothy Wilson trust during the life of Dorothy Wilson

AMs

KVIN(AM) Turlock (Modesto), Calif.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Nelson F. Gomez; owns six other stations, including KBYN-FM and KCFA-FM Modesto

SELLER: Threshold Communications (James Arata, general partner)

FACILITIES: 1390 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Smooth Jazz

WGSR(AM) Fernandina Beach (Jacksonville), Fla.

PRICE: $335,000

BUYER: Florida Sports News Network LLC (Larry Calufetti, president); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: RJM Communications Inc. (Rickman J. Morrison, president/director)

FACILITIES: 1570 kHz, 10 kW day/30 W night

FORMAT: Gospel/R&B Oldies

WWON(AM) Waynesboro, Tenn.

PRICE: $140,000

BUYER: Harvey Fischer; owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Wayne County Community Radio (Gerald E. Dilts, managing member/GM)

FACILITIES: 930 kHz, 470 W day/91 W night

FORMAT: Oldies/Full Service

WKSJ(AM) Prichard (Mobile), Ala.

PRICE: $100,000

BUYER: Satellite Radio Network (Michael Glinter, president); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO/Radio)

FACILITIES: 1270 kHz, 5 kW day/103 W night

FORMAT: Adult Standard

WMOV(AM) Ravenswood, W.Va.

PRICE: $50,000

BUYER: Harvey Fischer; owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Harold F. Parshall

FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 1 kW day

FORMAT: Country

WABN(AM) Abingdon (Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol), Va.

PRICE: $50,000

BUYER: Living Faith Ministries Inc. (Buford Smith, president/ CEO); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Abingdon Church of the Nazarene (Dickie Kegley, director)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Oldies/AC

KNIR(AM) New Iberia (Lafayette), La.

PRICE: $45,000

BUYER: Radio Maria Inc. (Joseph Fugulo, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Bonin Broadcasting Corp. (Donald Bonin, president)

FACILITIES: 1360 kHz, 1 kW day/209 W night

FORMAT: Nostalgia

WYMR(AM) Bridgeport, Ala.

PRICE: $45,000

BUYER: Stone Collins Communications Inc. (William J. Lord, VP); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Dade County Broadcasting Inc. (Evan E. Stone, president/director)

FACILITIES: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day/39 W night

FORMAT: Adult Standard



