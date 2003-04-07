Changing Hands



WPNI-AM and WRNX-FM Amherst (Springfield), Mass.

PRICE: $8 million

BUYER: Pamal Broadcasting Ltd. (James Morrell, chairman/CEO); owns 27 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Western Massachusetts Radio Co., (Thomas G. Davis, president)

FACILITIES: WPNI-AM: 1430 kHz, 5 kW; WRNX-FM: 100.9 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 692 ft.

FORMAT: WPNI-AM: News/Talk; WRNX-FM: AAA

BROKER: Doug Ferber of Star Media Group, Inc.

WQKI(AM) and -FM St. Matthews, S.C.

PRICE: $900,000

BUYER: Miller Communications Inc. (Harold Miller Jr., president/CEO); owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Radio Four Broadcasting Inc. (Robert Newsham, president)

FACILITIES: WQKI(AM): 710 kHz, 1 kW day; WQKI-FM: 93.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WQKI(AM): Urban AC; WQKI-FM: Gospel/Urban AC

BROKER: Gordon Rice Associates

KNET(AM) and KYYK-FM Palestine (Tyler-Longview), Texas

PRICE: $750,000

BUYER: Jason and Ingrid Hightower (Jason Hightower, president/treasurer); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Witko Broadcasting LLC (Dick Wilkowski, president)

FACILITIES: KNET(AM): 1450 kHz, 630 W; KYYK-FM: 98.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: KNET(AM): R&B/Gospel/News; KYYK-FM: Country

BROKER: Bill Whitley of Media Services Group

KCIJ-FM Atlanta and KNOC(AM) Natchitoches, La.

PRICE: $348,000

BUYER: Elite Broadcasting Co. (Jim Bethard, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: A T Moore

FACILITIES: KCIJ-FM: 106.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KNOC(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: KCIJ-FM: Urban AC; KNOC(AM): News/Talk

FMs

KTND-FM Georgetown (Austin), Texas

PRICE: $16 million

BUYER: Univision Communications Inc. (A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/CEO); owns 60 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (Craig Hanson, president)

FACILITIES: 107.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Alternative

COMMENT: In the event that the merger between HBC and Univision should close before approval, control of the station will go to Univision. Simmons is also looking at upgrading the facilities of KTND-FM.

WXIR-FM Plainfield (Indianapolis), Ind.

PRICE: $5.6 million

BUYER: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); No. 5 group owns 72 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Radio 1500 (Edwin Torberg, president)

FACILITIES: 98.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

BROKER: Bill Schutz of Schutz and Co. and John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.

WBPM-FM Kingston (Poughkeepsie), N.Y.

PRICE: $3.5 million

BUYER: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); No. 8 station group owns 259 other stations, including WEOK(AM), WCZX-FM, WPDH-FM and WRRB-FM Poughkeepsie

SELLER: Concord Media Group Inc. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president)

FACILITIES: 94.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 545 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies

KYFX-FM Little Rock, Ark.

PRICE: $2.56 million

BUYER: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); No. 5 group owns 73 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Nameloc Broadcasting (Lorretta Lever House, president)

FACILITIES: 99.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 312 ft.

FORMAT: Urban AC

WSHI-FM Columbia City (Ft. Wayne), Ind.

PRICE: $1.8 million

BUYER: Artistic Media Partners (Arthur A. Angotti, chairman/CEO); owns 13 other stations, including WBTU-FM Ft. Wayne

SELLER: SBS Inc. (Mary Beth Halle, general manager)

FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 407 ft.

FORMAT: Adult Standard

WGFG-FM Branchville and WIGL-FM Orangeburg, S.C.

PRICE: $1.25 million

BUYER: Miller Communications Inc. (Harold Miller Jr., president/CEO); owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Boswell Broadcasting Inc. (Charles Boswell, president)

FACILITIES: WGFG-FM: 105.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WIGL-FM: 102.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: WGFG-FM: Oldies; WIGL-FM: Country

KRWA-FM Waldron, Ark.

PRICE: $360,000

BUYER: Pharis Broadcasting Inc. (William Pharis, president); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Family Communications Inc. (Marilyn Lynch, president)

FACILITIES: 103.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 305 ft.

FORMAT: Gospel

KDJR-FM De Soto (St. Louis)

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Sabatino Cupelli; no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Grizzly Broadcasting Trust (Dorothy M. Stein, trustee)

FACILITIES: 100.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 371 ft.

FORMAT: Dark

AMs

WLXE(AM) New York

PRICE: $37 million

BUYER: Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc. (Arthur Liu, president); owns 33 other stations, including WNSW(AM), WPAT(AM) and WZRC(AM) New York

SELLER: Mega Communications Inc. (Adam Lindemann, chairman/president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1380 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Mexican

KBIS-AM Highland Park (Dallas-Ft. Worth), Texas

PRICE: $3.25 million

BUYER: NT Radio LLC (Don L. Turner, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Marcos Rodriguez Inc. (Marcos Rodriquez, president)

FACILITIES: 1150 kHz, 1 kW day/6 W night

FORMAT: Ethnic

KENS(AM) San Antonio

PRICE: $3.2 million

BUYER: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); No. 5 group owns 71 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Belo Corp. (Robert W. Decherd, CEO)

FACILITIES: 1160 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: News/Talk

WBRI(AM) Indianapolis

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Wilkins Communications Network Inc. (Robert Wilkins, president); owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Radio 1500, (Edwin Torberg, president)

FACILITIES: 1500 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Religion

BROKER: Bill Schutz of Schutz and Co. and John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.

KTME(AM) Lompoc and KUHL(AM) Santa Maria (Santa Maria-Lompoc), Calif.

PRICE: $1.3 million

BUYER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Michael Menerey, president); owns 24 other stations, including KWSZ-FM Santa Maria-Lompoc

SELLER: Blackhawk Communications Inc. (Roger Blaemire, president/director)

FACILITIES: KTME(AM): 1410 kHz, 500 W day/77 W night; KUHL(AM): 1440 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: KTME(AM): Talk; KUHL(AM): Talk

BROKER: McCoy Broadcast Brokerage Inc.

WGIT(AM) Canovanas (Puerto Rico), P.R.

PRICE: $1.3 million

BUYER: Pedro Roman Collazo; owns five other stations, including WIBS(AM), WMTI(AM), WXRF(AM) and WVOZ(AM) and -FM Puerto Rico

SELLER: Aureo Matos, et al

FACILITIES: 1660 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Spanish/Tropical/Variety

WRRE-AM Juncos, P.R.

PRICE: $625,000

BUYER: Hacienda San Eladio Inc. (Nitza L. Mendoza, president); no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Radio Emanuel (Jose Pagan, president)

FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 500 W

FORMAT: Spanish/Christian

WHTR-AM Albany (Albany-Schenectady-Troy), N.Y.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: WAMC/Northeast Public Radio (Alan Chartock, executive director); owns seven other stations, including WAMC-FM and WCAN-FM Albany-Schenectady-Troy

SELLER: Galaxy Communications (Ed Levine, president)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Modern Rock

WDGR(AM) Dahlonega, Ga.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: USK Broadcasting Inc.; no other broadcast interests

SELLER: Small Town Radio Inc. (Don Boyd, president)

FACILITIES: 1210 kHz, 10 kW

FORMAT: Oldies

BROKER: Cable Media Brokers and Ron Kempff of Ron Kempff Communications

Clarification

In Emmis Communications' purchase of KLBJ-FM and KLBJ-AM Austin, KGSR-FM Bastrop, KROX-FM Buda and KXMG-FM Cedar Park (Austin), all Texas, from LBJS Broadcasting LP, reported in the March 17 issue, Don Bussell of Questcom Media Brokerage Inc. was broker for the buyer.