Changing Hands
Combos
WPNI-AM and WRNX-FM Amherst (Springfield), Mass.
PRICE: $8 million
BUYER: Pamal Broadcasting Ltd. (James Morrell, chairman/CEO); owns 27 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Western Massachusetts Radio Co., (Thomas G. Davis, president)
FACILITIES: WPNI-AM: 1430 kHz, 5 kW; WRNX-FM: 100.9 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 692 ft.
FORMAT: WPNI-AM: News/Talk; WRNX-FM: AAA
BROKER: Doug Ferber of Star Media Group, Inc.
WQKI(AM) and -FM St. Matthews, S.C.
PRICE: $900,000
BUYER: Miller Communications Inc. (Harold Miller Jr., president/CEO); owns eight other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Radio Four Broadcasting Inc. (Robert Newsham, president)
FACILITIES: WQKI(AM): 710 kHz, 1 kW day; WQKI-FM: 93.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: WQKI(AM): Urban AC; WQKI-FM: Gospel/Urban AC
BROKER: Gordon Rice Associates
KNET(AM) and KYYK-FM Palestine (Tyler-Longview), Texas
PRICE: $750,000
BUYER: Jason and Ingrid Hightower (Jason Hightower, president/treasurer); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Witko Broadcasting LLC (Dick Wilkowski, president)
FACILITIES: KNET(AM): 1450 kHz, 630 W; KYYK-FM: 98.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.
FORMAT: KNET(AM): R&B/Gospel/News; KYYK-FM: Country
BROKER: Bill Whitley of Media Services Group
KCIJ-FM Atlanta and KNOC(AM) Natchitoches, La.
PRICE: $348,000
BUYER: Elite Broadcasting Co. (Jim Bethard, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: A T Moore
FACILITIES: KCIJ-FM: 106.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KNOC(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: KCIJ-FM: Urban AC; KNOC(AM): News/Talk
FMs
KTND-FM Georgetown (Austin), Texas
PRICE: $16 million
BUYER: Univision Communications Inc. (A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/CEO); owns 60 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (Craig Hanson, president)
FACILITIES: 107.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Alternative
COMMENT: In the event that the merger between HBC and Univision should close before approval, control of the station will go to Univision. Simmons is also looking at upgrading the facilities of KTND-FM.
WXIR-FM Plainfield (Indianapolis), Ind.
PRICE: $5.6 million
BUYER: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); No. 5 group owns 72 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Radio 1500 (Edwin Torberg, president)
FACILITIES: 98.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.
FORMAT: Christian Contemporary
BROKER: Bill Schutz of Schutz and Co. and John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.
WBPM-FM Kingston (Poughkeepsie), N.Y.
PRICE: $3.5 million
BUYER: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); No. 8 station group owns 259 other stations, including WEOK(AM), WCZX-FM, WPDH-FM and WRRB-FM Poughkeepsie
SELLER: Concord Media Group Inc. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president)
FACILITIES: 94.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 545 ft.
FORMAT: Oldies
KYFX-FM Little Rock, Ark.
PRICE: $2.56 million
BUYER: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); No. 5 group owns 73 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Nameloc Broadcasting (Lorretta Lever House, president)
FACILITIES: 99.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 312 ft.
FORMAT: Urban AC
WSHI-FM Columbia City (Ft. Wayne), Ind.
PRICE: $1.8 million
BUYER: Artistic Media Partners (Arthur A. Angotti, chairman/CEO); owns 13 other stations, including WBTU-FM Ft. Wayne
SELLER: SBS Inc. (Mary Beth Halle, general manager)
FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 407 ft.
FORMAT: Adult Standard
WGFG-FM Branchville and WIGL-FM Orangeburg, S.C.
PRICE: $1.25 million
BUYER: Miller Communications Inc. (Harold Miller Jr., president/CEO); owns eight other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Boswell Broadcasting Inc. (Charles Boswell, president)
FACILITIES: WGFG-FM: 105.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WIGL-FM: 102.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 492 ft.
FORMAT: WGFG-FM: Oldies; WIGL-FM: Country
KRWA-FM Waldron, Ark.
PRICE: $360,000
BUYER: Pharis Broadcasting Inc. (William Pharis, president); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Family Communications Inc. (Marilyn Lynch, president)
FACILITIES: 103.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 305 ft.
FORMAT: Gospel
KDJR-FM De Soto (St. Louis)
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Sabatino Cupelli; no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Grizzly Broadcasting Trust (Dorothy M. Stein, trustee)
FACILITIES: 100.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 371 ft.
FORMAT: Dark
AMs
WLXE(AM) New York
PRICE: $37 million
BUYER: Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc. (Arthur Liu, president); owns 33 other stations, including WNSW(AM), WPAT(AM) and WZRC(AM) New York
SELLER: Mega Communications Inc. (Adam Lindemann, chairman/president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1380 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Mexican
KBIS-AM Highland Park (Dallas-Ft. Worth), Texas
PRICE: $3.25 million
BUYER: NT Radio LLC (Don L. Turner, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Marcos Rodriguez Inc. (Marcos Rodriquez, president)
FACILITIES: 1150 kHz, 1 kW day/6 W night
FORMAT: Ethnic
KENS(AM) San Antonio
PRICE: $3.2 million
BUYER: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); No. 5 group owns 71 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Belo Corp. (Robert W. Decherd, CEO)
FACILITIES: 1160 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: News/Talk
WBRI(AM) Indianapolis
PRICE: $1.5 million
BUYER: Wilkins Communications Network Inc. (Robert Wilkins, president); owns eight other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Radio 1500, (Edwin Torberg, president)
FACILITIES: 1500 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Religion
BROKER: Bill Schutz of Schutz and Co. and John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.
KTME(AM) Lompoc and KUHL(AM) Santa Maria (Santa Maria-Lompoc), Calif.
PRICE: $1.3 million
BUYER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Michael Menerey, president); owns 24 other stations, including KWSZ-FM Santa Maria-Lompoc
SELLER: Blackhawk Communications Inc. (Roger Blaemire, president/director)
FACILITIES: KTME(AM): 1410 kHz, 500 W day/77 W night; KUHL(AM): 1440 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: KTME(AM): Talk; KUHL(AM): Talk
BROKER: McCoy Broadcast Brokerage Inc.
WGIT(AM) Canovanas (Puerto Rico), P.R.
PRICE: $1.3 million
BUYER: Pedro Roman Collazo; owns five other stations, including WIBS(AM), WMTI(AM), WXRF(AM) and WVOZ(AM) and -FM Puerto Rico
SELLER: Aureo Matos, et al
FACILITIES: 1660 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Spanish/Tropical/Variety
WRRE-AM Juncos, P.R.
PRICE: $625,000
BUYER: Hacienda San Eladio Inc. (Nitza L. Mendoza, president); no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Radio Emanuel (Jose Pagan, president)
FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 500 W
FORMAT: Spanish/Christian
WHTR-AM Albany (Albany-Schenectady-Troy), N.Y.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: WAMC/Northeast Public Radio (Alan Chartock, executive director); owns seven other stations, including WAMC-FM and WCAN-FM Albany-Schenectady-Troy
SELLER: Galaxy Communications (Ed Levine, president)
FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Modern Rock
WDGR(AM) Dahlonega, Ga.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: USK Broadcasting Inc.; no other broadcast interests
SELLER: Small Town Radio Inc. (Don Boyd, president)
FACILITIES: 1210 kHz, 10 kW
FORMAT: Oldies
BROKER: Cable Media Brokers and Ron Kempff of Ron Kempff Communications
Clarification
In Emmis Communications' purchase of KLBJ-FM and KLBJ-AM Austin, KGSR-FM Bastrop, KROX-FM Buda and KXMG-FM Cedar Park (Austin), all Texas, from LBJS Broadcasting LP, reported in the March 17 issue, Don Bussell of Questcom Media Brokerage Inc. was broker for the buyer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.