Changing Hands

TVsWDHN-TV Dothan, Ala. and KARK-TV Little Rock (Little Rock-Pine Bluff), Ark.PRICE: $40 millionBUYER: Nexstar Broadcasting Group LP (Perry A. Sook, president/CEO)SELLER: Morris Multimedia Inc. (H. Dean Hinson, president)FACILITIES: WDHN-TV: Ch.18, 1,070 kW, ant. 764 ft.; KARK-TV: Ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 1,650 ft.AFFILIATION: WDHN-TV: ABC; KARK-TV: NBCCombosWKAQ-FM and WKAQ(AM) San Juan, WUKQ-FM Mayaguez and WUKQ(AM) Ponce, P.R.PRICE: $32 millionBUYER: Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. (McHenry Tichenor Jr., president/CEO); owns seven other stations, none in this marketSELLER: El Mundo Broadcasting Corp. (Argentina S. Hills, chairman)FACILITIES: WKAQ-FM: 104.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 1,221 ft.; WKAQ(AM): 580 kHz, 10 kW; WUKQ-FM: 99.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 1,972 ft.; WUKQ(AM): 1420 kHz, 1 kWFORMAT: WKAQ-FM: Spanish/ Top 40/Variety; WKAQ(AM): Spanish/News/Talk; WUKQ-FM: Spanish/Top 40/Variety; WUKQ(AM): Spanish/News/TalkBROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.WHLQ-FM and WYRN(AM) Louisburg (Raleigh-Durham), N.C.PRICE: $2.8 millionBUYER: Curtis Media Group (Donald W. Curtis, president/CEO); owns 18 other stations, including WCHL(AM), WCLY(AM), WDNC(AM), WDNZ(AM), WGBR(AM), WPTF(AM), WBBB-FM, WKIX-FM, WKXU-FM, WQDR-FM, WWMY-FM and WYMY-FM Raleigh-Durham.SELLER: Franklin Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Mollie Evans, secretary/ treasurer)FACILITIES: WHLQ-FM: 102.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WYRN(AM): 1480 kHz, 500 W day/35 W nightFORMAT: WHLQ-FM: Country; WYRN(AM): CountryKTFI(AM) Twin Falls and KIKX-FM Ketchum, IdahoPRICE: $2 millionBUYER: American General Media (L. Roger Brandon, VP); owns 31 other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Horizon Broadcasting Group LLC (William Ackerley, CEO)FACILITIES: KTFI(AM): 1270 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KIKX-FM: 104.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,578 ft.FORMAT: KTFI(AM): Oldies; KIKX-FM: Classic RockFMsWSOX-FM Red Lion (York), Pa.PRICE: $9 millionBUYER: Brill Media Co. (Alan R. Brill, president); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Pioneer Broadcasting Corp. (Thomas Moffit Sr., president)FACILITIES: 96.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 499 ft.FORMAT: OldiesWJEZ-FM Pontiac and WLDC-FM Dwight, Ill.PRICE: $5.5 millionBUYER: Citadel Communications Corp. (Farid Suleman, CEO); No. 6 group owns 212 other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Livingston County Broadcasters Inc. (J. Collins Miller, president)FACILITIES: WJEZ-FM: 93.7 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 472 ft.; WLDC-FM: 98.9 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 489 ft.FORMAT: WJEZ-FM: Oldies; WLDC-FM: CountryBROKER: Don SailorsKCDI-FM Bryant (Little Rock), Ark.PRICE: $3.6 millionBUYER: Archway Broadcasting Group LLC (Al Vicente, president/CEO); owns 12 other stations, including KHTE-FM and KLEC-FM Little RockSELLER: Malvern Entertainment Corp. (Scott A. Gray, president)FACILITIES: 93.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 699 ft.FORMAT: CountryBROKER: Bill Cate of Sunbelt MediaKEBR-FM North Highlands (Sacramento), Calif.PRICE: $3 millionBUYER: KQED Inc. (Jeff Clarke, CEO); owns one other station, not in this marketSELLER: Family Stations Inc. (Harold Camping, president)FACILITIES: 89.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 354 ft.FORMAT: ReligionWVCO-FM Loris (Myrtle Beach), S.C.PRICE: $2.2 millionBUYER: Carolina Beach Music Broadcasting Corp. (Harvey Graham Jr., president); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: GEO Bcst Group Inc. (Deane Morris, president)FACILITIES: 94.9 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 489 ft.FORMAT: Oldies/BeachCOMMENT: The station is currently licensed as a Class A station but has a CP to upgrade to a Class C3.WWBR-FM West Point, Va.PRICE: $1.8 millionBUYER: On Top Communications Inc. (C. Steve Hegwood, president/CEO); owns five other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Winner Broadcasting LLC (James E. Campana, owner)FACILITIES: 107.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.FORMAT: UrbanWZLM-FM Dadeville, Ala.PRICE: $1.3 millionBUYER: Great South RFDC LLC (Paul S. Alexander, managing member); owns one other station, not in this marketSELLER: Dale Broadcasting Inc. (Gary Burkett, general manager)FACILITIES: 97.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 482 ft.FORMAT: ACWTSE-FM(CP) Cypress Quarters, Fla.PRICE: $1 millionBUYER: Calvary Chapel Church Inc. (Robert J. Coy, president); owns one other station, not in this marketSELLER: Living Proof Inc.FACILITIES: 90.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 236 ft.FORMAT: CP-NOAAMsKALL(AM) Salt Lake City (Salt Lake City-Ogden), UtahPRICE: $3.7 millionBUYER: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); No. 5 group owns 70 other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Mercury Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Van Archer, president)FACILITIES: 910 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW nightFORMAT: Talk

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com