Changing Hands
TVsWDHN-TV Dothan, Ala. and KARK-TV Little Rock (Little Rock-Pine Bluff), Ark.PRICE: $40 millionBUYER: Nexstar Broadcasting Group LP (Perry A. Sook, president/CEO)SELLER: Morris Multimedia Inc. (H. Dean Hinson, president)FACILITIES: WDHN-TV: Ch.18, 1,070 kW, ant. 764 ft.; KARK-TV: Ch. 4, 100 kW, ant. 1,650 ft.AFFILIATION: WDHN-TV: ABC; KARK-TV: NBCCombosWKAQ-FM and WKAQ(AM) San Juan, WUKQ-FM Mayaguez and WUKQ(AM) Ponce, P.R.PRICE: $32 millionBUYER: Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. (McHenry Tichenor Jr., president/CEO); owns seven other stations, none in this marketSELLER: El Mundo Broadcasting Corp. (Argentina S. Hills, chairman)FACILITIES: WKAQ-FM: 104.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 1,221 ft.; WKAQ(AM): 580 kHz, 10 kW; WUKQ-FM: 99.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 1,972 ft.; WUKQ(AM): 1420 kHz, 1 kWFORMAT: WKAQ-FM: Spanish/ Top 40/Variety; WKAQ(AM): Spanish/News/Talk; WUKQ-FM: Spanish/Top 40/Variety; WUKQ(AM): Spanish/News/TalkBROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.WHLQ-FM and WYRN(AM) Louisburg (Raleigh-Durham), N.C.PRICE: $2.8 millionBUYER: Curtis Media Group (Donald W. Curtis, president/CEO); owns 18 other stations, including WCHL(AM), WCLY(AM), WDNC(AM), WDNZ(AM), WGBR(AM), WPTF(AM), WBBB-FM, WKIX-FM, WKXU-FM, WQDR-FM, WWMY-FM and WYMY-FM Raleigh-Durham.SELLER: Franklin Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Mollie Evans, secretary/ treasurer)FACILITIES: WHLQ-FM: 102.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WYRN(AM): 1480 kHz, 500 W day/35 W nightFORMAT: WHLQ-FM: Country; WYRN(AM): CountryKTFI(AM) Twin Falls and KIKX-FM Ketchum, IdahoPRICE: $2 millionBUYER: American General Media (L. Roger Brandon, VP); owns 31 other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Horizon Broadcasting Group LLC (William Ackerley, CEO)FACILITIES: KTFI(AM): 1270 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KIKX-FM: 104.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,578 ft.FORMAT: KTFI(AM): Oldies; KIKX-FM: Classic RockFMsWSOX-FM Red Lion (York), Pa.PRICE: $9 millionBUYER: Brill Media Co. (Alan R. Brill, president); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Pioneer Broadcasting Corp. (Thomas Moffit Sr., president)FACILITIES: 96.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 499 ft.FORMAT: OldiesWJEZ-FM Pontiac and WLDC-FM Dwight, Ill.PRICE: $5.5 millionBUYER: Citadel Communications Corp. (Farid Suleman, CEO); No. 6 group owns 212 other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Livingston County Broadcasters Inc. (J. Collins Miller, president)FACILITIES: WJEZ-FM: 93.7 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 472 ft.; WLDC-FM: 98.9 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 489 ft.FORMAT: WJEZ-FM: Oldies; WLDC-FM: CountryBROKER: Don SailorsKCDI-FM Bryant (Little Rock), Ark.PRICE: $3.6 millionBUYER: Archway Broadcasting Group LLC (Al Vicente, president/CEO); owns 12 other stations, including KHTE-FM and KLEC-FM Little RockSELLER: Malvern Entertainment Corp. (Scott A. Gray, president)FACILITIES: 93.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 699 ft.FORMAT: CountryBROKER: Bill Cate of Sunbelt MediaKEBR-FM North Highlands (Sacramento), Calif.PRICE: $3 millionBUYER: KQED Inc. (Jeff Clarke, CEO); owns one other station, not in this marketSELLER: Family Stations Inc. (Harold Camping, president)FACILITIES: 89.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 354 ft.FORMAT: ReligionWVCO-FM Loris (Myrtle Beach), S.C.PRICE: $2.2 millionBUYER: Carolina Beach Music Broadcasting Corp. (Harvey Graham Jr., president); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: GEO Bcst Group Inc. (Deane Morris, president)FACILITIES: 94.9 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 489 ft.FORMAT: Oldies/BeachCOMMENT: The station is currently licensed as a Class A station but has a CP to upgrade to a Class C3.WWBR-FM West Point, Va.PRICE: $1.8 millionBUYER: On Top Communications Inc. (C. Steve Hegwood, president/CEO); owns five other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Winner Broadcasting LLC (James E. Campana, owner)FACILITIES: 107.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.FORMAT: UrbanWZLM-FM Dadeville, Ala.PRICE: $1.3 millionBUYER: Great South RFDC LLC (Paul S. Alexander, managing member); owns one other station, not in this marketSELLER: Dale Broadcasting Inc. (Gary Burkett, general manager)FACILITIES: 97.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 482 ft.FORMAT: ACWTSE-FM(CP) Cypress Quarters, Fla.PRICE: $1 millionBUYER: Calvary Chapel Church Inc. (Robert J. Coy, president); owns one other station, not in this marketSELLER: Living Proof Inc.FACILITIES: 90.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 236 ft.FORMAT: CP-NOAAMsKALL(AM) Salt Lake City (Salt Lake City-Ogden), UtahPRICE: $3.7 millionBUYER: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); No. 5 group owns 70 other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Mercury Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Van Archer, president)FACILITIES: 910 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW nightFORMAT: Talk
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.