Changing Hands

CombosWBGB-FM Ponte Vedra Beach, WJGR(AM), WZNZ(AM) and WZAZ(AM) Jacksonville, Fla.PRICE: $9.25 millionBUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger, president/CEO); owns 84 other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Concord Media Group Inc. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president)FACILITIES: WBGB-FM: 106.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WJGR(AM): 1320 kHz, 5 kW; WZNZ(AM): 1460 kHz, 5 kW; WZAZ(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kWFORMAT: WBGB-FM: Christian Contemporary; WJGR(AM): News/Talk/Sports; WZNZ(AM): Sports; WZAZ(AM): GospelFMsWCIB-FM Falmouth, WPXC-FM Hyannis and WRZE-FM Nantucket (Cape Cod), Mass.PRICE: $32 millionBUYER: Qantum Communications Inc.(Frank Osborn, partner); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Makkay Broadcasting Group (Al Makkay, president)FACILITIES: WCIB-FM: 101.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 479 ft.; WPXC-FM: 102.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 463 ft.; WRZE-FM: 96.3 MHz, 32 kW, ant. 430 ft.FORMAT: WCIB-FM: AC/Sports; WPXC-FM: Rock; WRZE-FM: CHRBROKER: Robert A. Chaisson of Chaisson & Co. Inc.KASZ-FM Gatesville (Killeen-Temple), TexasPRICE: $100,000BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 59 other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO Radio)FACILITIES: 98.3 MHz, 180 W, ant. 279 ft.FORMAT: Classic RockBROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce & Co.COMMENT: If the fair-market value exceeds the purchase price, Clear Channel will write the remainder off as a charitable donation.KAXG-FM Gillette, Wyo.PRICE: $65,000BUYER: Hi-Line Radio Fellowship (Roger Lonnquist, second chair); owns nine other stations, none in this marketSELLER: American Family Association Inc. (Donald E. Wildmon, president)FACILITIES: 89.7 MHz, 250 W, ant. 249 ft.FORMAT: ChristianKOHR-FM(CP) Sheridan, Wyo.PRICE: $10,000BUYER: Hi-Line Radio Fellowship (Roger Lonnquist, second chair); owns nine other stations, none in this marketSELLER: American Family Association Inc. (Donald E. Wildmon, president)FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 500 W, ant. 6 ft.FORMAT: CP—NOAAMsKGLW(AM) San Luis Obispo, Calif.PRICE: $370,000BUYER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Michael Menerey, president); owns 23 other stations, including KOTR-FM, KXDZ-FM and KXTZ-FM San Luis ObispoSELLER: RocGlo Communications (Gloria L. Rivera, owner)FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 790 WFORMAT: TalkWLLM(AM) Lincoln (Springfield), Ill.PRICE: $275,000BUYER: Cornerstone Community Radio Inc. (Richard Van Zandt, president); owns WLWJ-FM SpringfieldSELLER:Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO)FACILITIES: 1370 kHz, 1 kW day/35 W nightFORMAT: Big BandWKTF(AM) Vienna, Ga.PRICE: $208,000BUYER: Santillana Broadcasting Inc. (Jamie A. Santillana, president/director); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: DANA Communications Inc. (David Adams, president)FACILITIES: 1550 kHz, 1 kW day/23 W nightFORMAT: OldiesWZCM(AM) Young Harris, Ga.PRICE: $120,000BUYER: Wolf Creek Broadcasting Inc. (Clair W. Frazier, CEO/COO); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Young Harris Broadcasting Inc. (Shirley Miller, CEO/CFO)FACILITIES: 770 kHz, 750 W dayFORMAT: GospelWCKL-AM Catskill, N.Y.PRICE: $100,000BUYER: Black United Fund of New York Inc. (Kermit Eady, president/CEO); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Concord Media Group Inc. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president)FACILITIES: 560 kHz, 1 kW day/43 W nightFORMAT: Nostalgia

Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com