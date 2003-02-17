Changing Hands
CombosWBGB-FM Ponte Vedra Beach, WJGR(AM), WZNZ(AM) and WZAZ(AM) Jacksonville, Fla.PRICE: $9.25 millionBUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger, president/CEO); owns 84 other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Concord Media Group Inc. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president)FACILITIES: WBGB-FM: 106.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WJGR(AM): 1320 kHz, 5 kW; WZNZ(AM): 1460 kHz, 5 kW; WZAZ(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kWFORMAT: WBGB-FM: Christian Contemporary; WJGR(AM): News/Talk/Sports; WZNZ(AM): Sports; WZAZ(AM): GospelFMsWCIB-FM Falmouth, WPXC-FM Hyannis and WRZE-FM Nantucket (Cape Cod), Mass.PRICE: $32 millionBUYER: Qantum Communications Inc.(Frank Osborn, partner); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Makkay Broadcasting Group (Al Makkay, president)FACILITIES: WCIB-FM: 101.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 479 ft.; WPXC-FM: 102.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 463 ft.; WRZE-FM: 96.3 MHz, 32 kW, ant. 430 ft.FORMAT: WCIB-FM: AC/Sports; WPXC-FM: Rock; WRZE-FM: CHRBROKER: Robert A. Chaisson of Chaisson & Co. Inc.KASZ-FM Gatesville (Killeen-Temple), TexasPRICE: $100,000BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 59 other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO Radio)FACILITIES: 98.3 MHz, 180 W, ant. 279 ft.FORMAT: Classic RockBROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce & Co.COMMENT: If the fair-market value exceeds the purchase price, Clear Channel will write the remainder off as a charitable donation.KAXG-FM Gillette, Wyo.PRICE: $65,000BUYER: Hi-Line Radio Fellowship (Roger Lonnquist, second chair); owns nine other stations, none in this marketSELLER: American Family Association Inc. (Donald E. Wildmon, president)FACILITIES: 89.7 MHz, 250 W, ant. 249 ft.FORMAT: ChristianKOHR-FM(CP) Sheridan, Wyo.PRICE: $10,000BUYER: Hi-Line Radio Fellowship (Roger Lonnquist, second chair); owns nine other stations, none in this marketSELLER: American Family Association Inc. (Donald E. Wildmon, president)FACILITIES: 88.7 MHz, 500 W, ant. 6 ft.FORMAT: CP—NOAAMsKGLW(AM) San Luis Obispo, Calif.PRICE: $370,000BUYER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Michael Menerey, president); owns 23 other stations, including KOTR-FM, KXDZ-FM and KXTZ-FM San Luis ObispoSELLER: RocGlo Communications (Gloria L. Rivera, owner)FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 790 WFORMAT: TalkWLLM(AM) Lincoln (Springfield), Ill.PRICE: $275,000BUYER: Cornerstone Community Radio Inc. (Richard Van Zandt, president); owns WLWJ-FM SpringfieldSELLER:Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO)FACILITIES: 1370 kHz, 1 kW day/35 W nightFORMAT: Big BandWKTF(AM) Vienna, Ga.PRICE: $208,000BUYER: Santillana Broadcasting Inc. (Jamie A. Santillana, president/director); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: DANA Communications Inc. (David Adams, president)FACILITIES: 1550 kHz, 1 kW day/23 W nightFORMAT: OldiesWZCM(AM) Young Harris, Ga.PRICE: $120,000BUYER: Wolf Creek Broadcasting Inc. (Clair W. Frazier, CEO/COO); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Young Harris Broadcasting Inc. (Shirley Miller, CEO/CFO)FACILITIES: 770 kHz, 750 W dayFORMAT: GospelWCKL-AM Catskill, N.Y.PRICE: $100,000BUYER: Black United Fund of New York Inc. (Kermit Eady, president/CEO); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Concord Media Group Inc. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president)FACILITIES: 560 kHz, 1 kW day/43 W nightFORMAT: Nostalgia
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.